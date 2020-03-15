The Bunker Hill baseball team blanked West Iredell 6-0 on Friday in Statesville, receiving a complete-game three-hitter from Seth Pennington. The senior pitcher struck out two batters and issued a pair of walks while throwing 98 pitches in seven innings.
Ethan Hildebran led the Bears (4-2, 2-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) at the plate with three hits, while Josh Fulbright, Carson Sigmon, Chance Carden and Jordan Yoder finished with one apiece. Yoder also had a team-high three RBIs to go with one each from Pennington, Hildebran and Bailey Hemphill.
The Warriors fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
BASEBALL
McDowell 10, St. Stephens 0
The Titans outhit the Indians 9-1 en route to a five-inning victory on Friday in Hickory. McDowell (4-2, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) scored one run in the first inning, five in the second, two in the third and two in the fifth.
Both teams also committed one error, with St. Stephens falling to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in league play following its fifth consecutive loss.
Alexander Central 4, Watauga 2
The Cougars beat the Pioneers on Friday in Taylorsville, outhitting Watauga 5-4 while scoring two runs in the first inning and two in the sixth. Meanwhile, the Pioneers (1-3, 0-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) scored their two runs in the seventh.
Alexander Central (3-2, 1-0) got three hits from Easton Rhoney and one apiece from Mason Chapman-Mays and Zach Herman. Maddox Kerley earned the win on the mound thanks to seven innings of two-run, four-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and three walks.
North Lincoln 8, Bandys 0
The Knights blanked the Trojans on Friday in Lincolnton, outhitting Bandys 8-3 on their way to a shutout victory. North Lincoln improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in the South Fork 2A Conference, while the Trojans are now 3-3 and 0-2.
East Lincoln 11, Newton-Conover 1
The Mustangs knocked off the Red Devils on Friday in Denver, upping their overall record to 2-3 and their South Fork 2A Conference mark to 1-1. Newton-Conover dropped to 0-4 and 0-2.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 13, Watauga 3
The Cougars cruised past the Pioneers on Friday in Taylorsville, finishing with 14 hits and scoring seven first-inning runs in a contest that ended after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Chesney Stikeleather had three hits for Alexander Central (6-0, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Mattie Starnes, Peyton Price, Faith Carrington and Ashley Seagle tallied two each to go with one apiece from Alea Seagle, Gracie Rhoney and Kyliee Lapham.
Kara Hinkle notched the win for the Cougars in the pitcher’s circle following five innings of three-run (one earned), three-hit ball with three strikeouts, two walks and one hit batsman. With the loss, Watauga is now 0-6 overall and 0-2 in league play.
North Lincoln 13, Bandys 3
The Knights defeated the Trojans on Friday in Lincolnton, moving to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the South Fork 2A Conference. Bandys dropped to 3-2 and 1-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
Bandys 3, Bunker Hill 2
The Trojans led 1-0 at halftime before both teams scored twice in the second half on Friday in Claremont. Bandys is now 4-1-1, while the Bears are 0-2.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Independence 13, St. Stephens 8
The Indians lost to the Patriots on Friday in Hickory, dropping to 2-1 on the season. Ally Day and Lindsey O’Mara scored three goals apiece for St. Stephens, with Rylee Ramseyer and Ava Pope adding one each.
Independence moved to 4-1 after its second victory in a row.
