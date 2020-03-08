The Bandys baseball team collected its second straight victory on Friday in Lenoir, dropping host West Caldwell by a 14-3 final in six innings. The Trojans outhit the Warriors 11-7 and benefited from five errors by their opponents.
Parker Styborski had a game-high three hits for Bandys (2-1), which also received two apiece from Elec Yount and Mark Lyda. Additionally, the Trojans got one hit each from Hunter Jones, Landon Leonard, Peyton Laney and Sal Ferraro.
Nick Andrews was the winning pitcher for the Trojans, tossing four innings of two-run (one earned), three-hit ball with eight strikeouts and one walk. Jake Reavis pitched the final two innings, striking out three and issuing no walks.
Noah Clay, Nick Kidd and Holden Triplett all pitched for West Caldwell (0-3), which was led by two hits from Andrew Philyaw. Luke Vines, Kidd, James Lineberger, Bryce Horton and Triplett added one hit apiece for the Warriors.
BaseballMaiden 4, Bunker Hill 0
The Blue Devils shut out the Bears on Friday in Claremont, upping their record to 3-0 on the season. Bunker Hill lost for the first time as it dropped to 2-1.
Crest 13, St. Stephens 3
The Chargers earned a 10-run win over the Indians on Friday in Hickory, handing St. Stephens its second consecutive defeat. The Indians fell to 1-2, while Crest improved to 2-0.
Freedom 15, Draughn 5
The Patriots cruised past the Wildcats on Friday in Morganton, tallying their first win of the year to move to 1-2. Draughn remained winless at 0-3.
West Lincoln 8, Hickory 3
The Rebels won by a five-run margin over the Red Tornadoes on Friday in Lincolnton, with Hickory’s runs coming on a three-run triple from Zach Smith. The Red Tornadoes are now 3-1, while West Lincoln is 2-1.
South Caldwell 11, Hibriten 1
The Spartans easily dispatched of the Panthers on Friday in Lenoir. South Caldwell improved to 3-0, while Hibriten fell to 1-1.
SoftballBunker Hill 5, St. Stephens 2
The Bears fell behind 2-0 in the top of the fourth inning before scoring once in the bottom half and adding four runs in the fifth on Friday in Claremont. Camryn Bryant had two hits to lead Bunker Hill (2-0), which also received one hit apiece from Addie Wray, Caley Powell, Danielle Brookes and Lillie Pennington.
Payton Bryant picked up the win for Bunker Hill thanks to four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball with eight strikeouts and no walks. Brooks pitched three innings for the Bears against the Indians (0-3).
Girls SoccerHickory 5, Hibriten 1
The Red Tornadoes moved to 2-1 on the season behind two goals from Madeline Mosteller and one apiece from Zoey Tucker, Izzi Wood and Hannh Griesen on Friday in Hickory. Addie Barrier, Nicole Kozsichek and Wood each had one assist for Hickory, which also received four saves from goalkeeper Taylor Rose.
The Panthers dropped to 0-2.
St. Stephens 5, North Iredell 0
The Indians scored four times in the opening half and once in the second half during Friday’s shutout victory over the Raiders in Hickory. St. Stephens moved to 3-0, while North Iredell fell to 0-2.
Freedom 9, East Burke 0
The Patriots knocked off the Cavaliers on Friday in Icard, scoring four first-half goals before adding five goals after halftime. Freedom improved to 3-1, while East Burke is now 0-2.
