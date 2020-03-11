The Alexander Central softball team grabbed its second straight road win with a 6-3 victory over Bandys on Monday in Catawba. With the win, the Cougars are now 4-0 on the season.
Alexander Central’s Faith Harrigan was a standout at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle, finishing with two hits and four RBIs to go with seven innings of three-run, eight-hit ball with nine strikeouts and one walk. She picked up the win to move to 3-0 this spring, while teammates Mattie Starnes, Alea Seagle, Ashley Seagle, Gracie Rhoney, Chesney Stikeleather and Peyton Price had one hit each.
Caroline McIntosh led the Trojans (2-1) with a game-high three hits. Bailey Burton added two hits, with Annie Andrews, Jada Spake and Emily Hedrick tallying one apiece.
SOFTBALL
Bunker Hill 10, East Burke 0
The Bears blanked the Cavaliers in five innings on Monday in Icard behind a no-hitter from pitcher Payton Bryant, who had nine strikeouts and one walk in a complete-game effort. Bryant also had two hits for Bunker Hill (3-0, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference), as did Cierra Martin.
Addie Wray, Grace Pennington, Alexis McCrary and Lillie Pennington added one hit apiece for the Bears, who kept East Burke winless at 0-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Fred T. Foard 13, South Iredell 1
The Tigers earned a 12-run win over the Vikings on Monday in Statesville, running their record to 3-1. South Iredell suffered its third straight loss as it dropped to 1-3.
Wilkes Central 2, Hibriten 1
The Eagles defeated the Panthers on Monday in Moravian Falls, avenging a 5-1 loss in the season opener. Wilkes Central improved to 1-2, while Hibriten is now 2-2.
McDowell 12, Hickory 0
The Titans topped the Red Tornadoes on Monday in Marion, scoring six runs in the first inning, one in the third and five in the fourth to end the game after five innings. McDowell moved to 1-3, while Hickory is now 3-1 after being held to four hits including one apiece from Mikayla Goforth, Jaiden Sipe, Maddie Jones and Shaylyn Finger.
BASEBALL
Bunker Hill 5, East Burke 1
The Bears nabbed a four-run victory over the Cavaliers on Monday in Icard, receiving two hits apiece from Seth Pennington, Ethan Hildebran, Carson Sigmon and Jordan Yoder and one each from Casey Knighton and Chance Carden. Carden was also the winning pitcher after tossing four innings of one-run, two-hit ball with six strikeouts and one walk for Bunker Hill (3-1, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference).
East Burke fell to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Lake Norman Charter 4, Bandys 0
The Knights shut out the Trojans on Monday in Catawba, finishing with three hits compared to one for Bandys. Parker Styborski had the only hit for the Trojans (2-2, 0-1 South Fork 2A Conference).
Lake Norman Charter moved to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Hibriten 9, Wilkes Central 7
The Panthers beat the Eagles in a high-scoring affair on Monday in Moravian Falls, with Luke Absher registering three hits for Hibriten to go with two from Jack Stevens and one from Mason Reynolds. Stevens also earned the win for the Panthers (2-1) on the mound thanks to 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit ball with two strikeouts and no walks.
Wilkes Central dropped to 1-2.
Hickory 5, McDowell 2
The Red Tornadoes knocked off the Titans on Friday in Marion, receiving two hits apiece from Zach Smith and Henry Stewart. Blake Kiser scattered three hits over four innings and Smith notched the win in relief by striking out five in three innings for Hickory (4-1, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference).
McDowell fell to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
South Caldwell 9, Watauga 5
The Spartans earned a four-run win over the Pioneers on Monday in Boone, upping their record to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Garrett Hamby was the winning pitcher for South Caldwell after throwing five innings against Watauga, which fell to 0-2 and 0-1.
Maiden 10, Newton-Conover 0
The Blue Devils threw a no-hitter against the Red Devils on Monday in Newton, with Dalton James striking out 10 and walking two in five innings and Bain Sipe striking out four with no walks in two innings of relief. Dylan Abernethy, Carlos Reynoso, James and Sipe had two hits apiece for Maiden (4-0, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conference), which also received one each from Ross Fowler, Austin Hoyle, Spencer Floyd and Jacob Cauble.
Newton-Conover dropped to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Hickory Christian Academy 13, Walnut Grove Christian 7
The Knights moved to 2-1 following a six-run victory over the Warriors on Monday in Hickory. Tate Sigmon had three hits for Hickory Christian, which also received one apiece from Patrick Fulbright, Liam O’Neal and Easton Crouch.
Sigmon threw all six innings for the Knights, allowing no earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and three walks as Walnut Grove dropped to 0-1.
GIRLS SOCCER
East Burke 1, West Lincoln 1
The Cavaliers and Rebels played to a tie on Monday in Lincolnton, with East Burke scoring its goal in the first half and West Lincoln notching its goal in the second half. The Cavs are now 0-2-1, while the Rebels are 1-2-1.
Bandys 9, West Caldwell 0
The Trojans scored five first-half goals before adding four more in the second half on Monday in Lenoir. Bandys improved to 3-1, while West Caldwell is now 0-2.
Alexander Central 3, Ashe County 2
The Cougars slipped past the Huskies on Monday in Taylorsville, turning a 1-1 halftime tie into a one-goal victory. Alexander Central upped its record to 1-1-1, while Ashe County dropped to 0-3.
Wilkes Central 9, Hibriten 0
The Eagles cruised past the Panthers on Monday in Moravian Falls, sending them to 0-3 on the season. Wilkes Central improved to 3-0.
Maiden 5, North Gaston 3
The Blue Devils were outscored 3-2 in the second half, but a 3-0 halftime lead proved to be the difference on Monday in Dallas. Maiden moved to 1-3, while North Gaston fell to 0-3.
Fred T. Foard 2, East Lincoln 0
The Tigers scored in each half on Monday in Newton, improving to 4-0-1. The Mustangs suffered their first loss as they dropped to 3-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Bandys 0
The Tigers received singles wins from Carter Greene (6-3, 6-1), Luke Fountain (6-3, 6-1), Drew Simmons (6-4, 6-6 (2-7), 10-8), Connor Josey (6-1, 6-1), Graham Wright (6-2, 6-1) and Grayson Walker (6-3, 6-2) on Monday in Newton. Doubles victories came from the teams of Greene and Fountain (8-1), Josey and Wright (8-3) and Simmons and Jonathan Druel (8-3).
Foard is now 1-1 overall, while the Trojans are 1-2.
Hickory 6, Maiden 3
The Red Tornadoes won three singles matches and all three doubles contests on Monday in Hickory. Singles winners were Griffin Lovern (6-0, 6-0), Lewis Tate (6-0, 6-0) and Brooks White (6-1, 6-1), while the teams of Lovern and Tate (8-1), Jack McIntosh and Charlie Cannon (8-5) and Christopher Diamonti and Brooks White (8-1) were also victorious for Hickory (4-0 overall).
The Blue Devils (1-2 overall) got wins from Warner Laxton (6-3, 6-2), Greyson Eneix (6-2, 7-5) and Aaron Harris (7-5, 2-6, 10-8).
South Caldwell 7, Alexander Central 2
Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rivals played a nonconference match on Monday in Taylorsville, with the Spartans winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests. Caleb Cook (6-4, 7-5), Corey Kincaid (6-0, 6-0), Asher Mearns (6-4, 6-1), Richie McKercher (6-2, 6-0) and Jack Reichling (5-7, 6-4, 7-3) were the singles winners for South Caldwell (2-0 overall), while the teams of Cook and McKercher (8-6) and Kincaid and Mearns (8-1) were also victorious.
Alexander Central (0-2 overall) received a singles victory from Bodie King (6-3, 6-6 (7-0)) and a doubles win from the team of King and Bryce Donahue (8-5).
East Burke 9, Bunker Hill 0
The Cavaliers swept the Bears in both singles and doubles action on Monday in Icard. Singles winners for East Burke (2-1 overall, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) were Thomas Wentz (6-0, 6-0), Parker Lingerfelt (6-1, 6-0), Chimoua Yang (6-0, 6-1), Tommy Lo (6-0, 6-0), Raelen Lo (6-0, 6-4) and Justin Jones (6-0, 6-0), while the teams of Lingerfelt and Tommy Lo (8-4), Yang and Raelen Lo (8-2) and Robbie Stringfield and Landon Lennex (8-0) were also victorious.
Bunker Hill fell to 0-3 overall and 0-1 in league play.
Newton-Conover 6, St. Stephens 3
The Red Devils earned four singles wins and two doubles victories on Monday in Newton. Singles winners for Newton-Conover (2-1 overall) included Brann Reid (6-0, 6-0), Timothy Eustice (3-6, 6-4, 10-5), Ben Hinshaw (6-4, 6-4) and Drew Danner (6-3 (3-7), 10-7), while victorious doubles teams were Reid and Robert Smith (8-3) and Eustice and Will Dehart (8-4).
The Indians (1-1) got singles wins from Hogan (6-4, 6-1) and Cole Rector (6-4, 6-4), with the doubles team of Hogan and Addison Lin (8-4) also notching a victory.
BOYS GOLF
East Burke hosts match at Hampton Heights
The Cavaliers hosted the remaining Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference teams for a match at Hampton Heights Golf Club in Hickory on Monday. West Caldwell won the match with a total score of 152, while Fred T. Foard was second with 186 and Hibriten was third with 192. East Burke came in fourth with 200, Patton was fifth with 223, Draughn was sixth with 235, West Iredell was seventh with 239 and Bunker Hill was eighth with 240.
West Caldwell’s Noah Bumgarner posted the lowest individual score with a nine-hole total of 35, while Foard’s top score came from Max Cranford (39) and Hibriten’s came from Maddox Whittington (39). West Caldwell’s Jordan Bumgarner, Lexton Ford and Hunter Baker also shot 39s.
TRACK AND FIELD
Bunker Hill hosts kickoff meet
Several local teams attended a season kickoff meet at Bunker Hill High School in Claremont on Monday. Hickory took first place on the boys’ side with 127.5 points, while Fred T. Foard came in second with 101.5, Bunker Hill was fourth with 63, West Caldwell was sixth with 43, Draughn was seventh with 33, Hibriten was eighth with 32.5, St. Stephens tied for ninth with 19 and University Christian was 11th with 19.
In girls’ action, Lincoln Charter took first with 106 points, while the top area team was West Caldwell in third with 86. Foard finished fourth with 66 points, with Hibriten coming in sixth with 28, Bunker Hill taking seventh with 27.5, Draughn finishing eighth with 21.5, University Christian taking ninth with 13 and Hickory coming in 10th with 4.
Individual winners from the Hickory Daily Record’s 11-team coverage area spanning Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties (in event order) were Cooper Watts of Bunker Hill in the boys’ shot put (37 feet, 2.25 inches), Jaleah Battle of West Caldwell in the girls’ discus throw (79 feet, 3 inches), Janiyah Norman of West Caldwell in the girls’ long jump (17 feet, 5.75 inches), Elijah Millsaps of Hickory in the boys’ long jump (19 feet, 10.25 inches), Norman of West Caldwell in the girls’ high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Norman of West Caldwell in the girls’ triple jump (33 feet, 2.25 inches), Malakei Sumner of Hickory in the boys’ triple jump (40 feet, 5 inches), Ivan Perez of Bunker Hill in the boys’ pole vault (12 feet, 0 inches), Eric Schoellner of Hickory in the boys’ 3,200-meter run (11:18.92), Tristan Rankin of Hickory in the boys’ 110-meter hurdles (15.68), Norman of West Caldwell in the girls’ 100-meter dash (12.84), Makyis Dula of West Caldwell in the boys’ 100-meter dash (11.24), Karina Coulter of Foard in the girls’ 1,600-meter run (5:29.61), Ben Trimm of Foard in the boys’ 1,600-meter run (4:42.81), Dula of West Caldwell in the boys’ 400-meter dash (53.05), Millsaps of Hickory in the boys’ 300-meter hurdles (43.13), Coulter of Foard in the girls’ 800-meter run (2:30.25) and Kobus Wilkinson of Foard in the boys’ 800-meter run (2:07.59).
