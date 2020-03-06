The Hickory softball team routed Statesville 21-1 in three innings on Wednesday in Hickory. The Red Tornadoes scored 14 runs in the bottom of the first and seven in the second, while the Greyhounds managed their only run in the top of the third.
Hickory (2-0) finished with 13 hits, getting three apiece from Karissa Atapovich and Jaiden Sipe, two from Carlee Logan and one each from Kayla Ruff, Olivia Ramseur, Riauna Blevins, Chy’anne Bryant and Mackenzie Hammons. Carlee Logan was the winning pitcher for the Red Tornadoes and Atapovich pitched an inning of relief, with the duo holding Statesville (0-1) to only one hit.
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 3, Maiden 0
The Cougars outhit the Blue Devils 5-3 en route to a shutout victory on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Mattie Starnes, Peyton Price, Faith Carrigan, Gracie Rhoney and Kyliee Lapham had one hit apiece for Alexander Central (2-0).
Maiden (1-1) got one hit each from Kaidyn Rogers, Heidi Williams and Abby West. Carrigan was the winning pitcher for the Cougars after allowing three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks in a complete-game effort.
Hibriten 1, St. Stephens 0
The Panthers topped the Indians in nine innings on Wednesday in Lenoir, receiving three hits from Abby Reeves and one apiece from Zoey Walker and Peyton Boggs. Jillian Jones was the winning pitcher for Hibriten (2-0) after tossing nine innings of two-hit ball with 15 strikeouts and no walks.
St. Stephens remained winless at 0-2.
{span style=”text-decoration: underline;”}South Iredell 1, Fred T. Foard 0{/span}
The Vikings slipped past the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton, scoring the game’s only run in the fifth inning. South Iredell improved to 1-0, while Foard fell to 1-1.
BASEBALL
Hickory 11, Newton-Conover 1
The Red Tornadoes were too much for the Red Devils on Wednesday in Hickory, defeating them behind two hits and three RBIs from Davis Hall and two hits and two RBIs from Grayson Lineberger. Blake Kiseer was the winning pitcher for Hickory (3-0) after throwing four innings.
Jesse Murray had an RBI single for Newton-Conover (0-2).
Burns 11, Fred T. Foard 1
The Tigers scored their only run in the first inning of a 10-run loss to the Bulldogs on Wednesday in Newton, finishing with only two hits in the contest thanks to one apiece from Clay Patterson and Braden Wharten. Foard is now 1-2, while Burns is 3-0.
Bandys 13, South Iredell 6
The Trojans knocked off the Vikings in a slugfest on Wednesday in Catawba, getting two hits each from Elec Yount, Hunter Jones and Landon Leonard. Jake Reavis, Ashton Reynolds, Ayden Morrow, Peyton Laney and Sal Ferraro added one hit apiece for Bandys (1-1).
South Iredell fell to 1-1.
Maiden 7, Watauga 6
The Blue Devils earned their second comeback victory in as many games on Wednesday in Maiden, beating the Pioneers despite being outhit 8-6. Jacob Cauble had two hits for Maiden (2-0), which also got one each from Dylan Abernethy, Austin Hoyle, Spencer Floyd and Bain Sipe.
Floyd was the winning pitcher for the Blue Devils after allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits in three innings of relief. He and starter Carlos Reynoso combined to strike out eight Watauga (0-1) batters, while Sipe collected the save following a scoreless seventh.
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard 9, West Lincoln 0
The Tigers blanked the Rebels on Wednesday in Newton to move to 3-0 on the season. Brianna See, Katie Perry and Anna Schmidt all had two goals for Foard, which also received one goal apiece from Alexis Wolgemuth, Ilene Calhoun and Hannah Cummings.
West Lincoln (1-1) managed just one shot on goal against Wolgemuth, who recorded her third consecutive shutout. Abigail Matthews had two assists for the Tigers, with Perry, Ally Knisley and Lily Spangler notching one apiece.
St. Stephens 3, Maiden 0
The Indians scored once in the first half and twice in the second half to defeat the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Maiden. St. Stephens moved to 2-0, while Maiden fell to 0-2.
South Iredell 2, Hickory 1
The Red Tornadoes lost to the Vikings on Wednesday in Statesville, taking a 1-0 lead at the half before giving up a pair of second-half goals. Izzi Wood scored for Hickory (1-1), while Taylor Rose had nine saves in goal.
South Iredell improved to 2-0.
BOYS TENNIS
Bandys 9, Draughn 0
The Trojans won all six singles matches and all three doubles matches against the Wildcats on Wednesday in Valdese. Singles winners for Bandys (1-0 overall) were Sam Owensby (6-0, 6-1), Drew Jarnac (6-3, 6-0), Joseph Cockman (6-1, 6-0), Jose Rojas (6-1, 6-1), Jorge Rojas (6-2, 6-0) and Jeremiah Cockman (6-1, 6-0).
Doubles victories for the Trojans came from the teams of Owensby and Joseph Cockman (8-2), Jarnac and Jose Rojas (8-0) and Jorge Rojas and Jeremiah Cockman (8-2) as they dropped Draughn to 0-2 overall.
Maiden 9,
Bunker Hill 0
The Blue Devils blanked the Bears on Wednesday in Maiden, getting singles victories from Jake Dalton (8-0), Travis Berry (8-0), Warner Laxton (8-0), Greyson Eneix (8-0), Aaron Harris (8-0) and Drew Huffman (8-0). Doubles wins for Maiden (1-0 overall) came from Eneix and Liam Cuppett (8-4), Harris and Joseph Thomas (8-1) and Huffman and Gabe Marks (8-0).
Bunker Hill dropped to 0-2 overall.
BOYS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 23,
West Stokes 3
The Indians easily dispatched the Wildcats on Wednesday in Hickory behind nine goals and four assists from Dylan McFarland, six goals and one assist from Zach Lee, five goals and two assists from Jakob Bullock, one goal each from Quirin Ranner, Hayden Kerley and Gavin Davis and two assists from Coy Reid. Christian Impagliazzo had five saves for St. Stephens (1-1) in goal, with Jonathan Boyd adding one.
West Stokes is now 0-1.
GIRLS LACROSSE
St. Stephens 19,
West Stokes 2
The Indians dominated the Wildcats on Wednesday in Hickory, receiving four goals each from Ally Day and Lindsey O’Mara. O’Mara added two assists for St. Stephens (1-0).
West Stokes fell to 0-2.
