The St. Stephens girls lacrosse team earned a 19-2 victory over T.C. Roberson on Tuesday in Hickory, marking the second straight win by that score for the Indians to start the 2020 season. Lindsey O’Mara had five goals and three assists for St. Stephens, which also received four goals from Ella Brannock and three goals apiece from Rylee Ramseyer and Ashley Sierzenga.
Adding two goals for the Indians (2-0, 1-0 Conference 15) was Kaylee McGlamery, while Ava Pope and Ally Day had one apiece. Additionally, Holly Hentschel finished with six saves in goal.
The Rams fell to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in Conference 15 play.
Girls lacrosse
Hickory 17, Asheville 4
The Red Tornadoes dropped the Cougars on Tuesday in Hickory, improving to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in Conference 15 play. Asheville fell to 0-1 and 0-1.
Boys lacrosseT.C. Roberson 11,
St. Stephens 10
The Rams edged the Indians on Tuesday in Hickory, overcoming a 7-2 halftime deficit by outscoring St. Stephens 2-0 in the third quarter and 7-3 in the final period. Dylan McFarland registered four goals and one assist for the Indians (1-3, 0-1 Conference 19), who also got three goals from Zach Lee, one goal and two assists from Jakob Bullock and one goal each from David Cooperberg and Gavin Davis.
T.C. Roberson is now 1-0 both overall and in Conference 15 play.
Asheville 7, Hickory 5
The Cougars defeated the Red Tornadoes on Tuesday in Hickory. Each team scored in every quarter, but Asheville was ultimately able to win to improve to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Conference 19 play while dropping Hickory to 1-2 and 0-1.
BaseballFred T. Foard 13,
West Caldwell 1
The Tigers easily dispatched the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, ending the game after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule. Foard (2-3, 1-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference) was led by two hits and five RBIs from Josh Mays, with Logan Mosley, Braden Wharten, Dakota London and Alex Fisher adding one hit apiece.
London pitched four innings of one-run, four-hit ball with eight strikeouts and two walks, while Clay Patterson allowed one hit with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning. Meanwhile, West Caldwell (0-4, 0-1) got two hits from Holden Triplett and one each from Jaiden Harper, Luke Vines and Andrew Philyaw.
Freedom 3, St. Stephens 1
After allowing a first-inning run, the Patriots held the Indians scoreless for the rest of Tuesday’s contest in Morganton. Freedom (2-2, 1-0 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) scored once in the third inning and twice in the sixth to send St. Stephens to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the Northwestern 3A/4A.
SoftballSt. Stephens 12,
Freedom 0
The Indians shut out the Patriots on Tuesday in Morganton, improving to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference. Freedom dropped to 2-2 and 0-1.
Fred T. Foard 12,
West Caldwell 3
The Tigers beat the Warriors by nine runs on Tuesday in Lenoir. Foard moved to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, while West Caldwell fell to 2-1 and 0-1.
Bandys 8,
Lake Norman Charter 0
The Trojans blanked the Knights on Tuesday in Catawba, scoring three runs in the first inning and five in the fifth. Bandys (3-1, 1-0 South Fork 2A Conferece) outhit Lake Norman Charter 9-2 behind two hits each from Katie Poovey and Annie Andrews and one apiece from Caroline McIntosh, Riley Fox, Bailey Burton, Kensley Southers and Jada Spake.
Spake threw all seven innings for the Trojans, striking out six and walking three to keep the Knights winless at 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the South Fork 2A.
