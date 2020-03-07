The Bunker Hill softball team overpowered visiting East Rutherford on Thursday in Claremont, finishing with 16 hits in a 13-3, five-inning victory over the Cavaliers. The Bears improved to 1-0, while East Rutherford fell to 0-1.
Addie Wray and Danielle Brooks led Bunker Hill at the plate with three hits apiece, while Camryn Bryant, Grace Pennington, Kylee Houser and Alexis McCrary added two each. Payton Bryant and Lillie Pennington recorded the final two hits for the Bears.
Payton Bryant earned the win for Bunker Hill in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight and walking six in four innings. Brooks pitched the final frame, with both pitchers allowing one earned run.
SOFTBALL
Draughn 7, Watauga 1
The Wildcats scored once in the second inning, three times in the fourth, twice in the fifth and once in the sixth on their way to a six-run win over the Pioneers on Thursday in Valdese. Draughn moved to 2-0, while Watauga scored its only run in the sixth as it dropped to 0-3.
Alexander Central 13, Wilkes Central 0
The Cougars dominated the Eagles in six innings on Thursday in Wilkesboro, receiving three hits apiece from Mattie Starnes and Ashley Seagle and two each from Faith Carrigan and Peyton Price. Alea Seagle, Gracie Rhoney, Karen Kerley, Kara Hinkle and Rylee Elder added one hit apiece for Alexander Central (3-0).
Hinkle also shut down Wilkes Central (0-2) in the pitcher’s circle, allowing no hits while striking out four and issuing no walks in six innings. She did hit a batter and one error was committed behind her.
Bandys 10, South Iredell 5
The Trojans doubled up the Vikings on Thursday in Statesville, improving to 2-0 behind three hits from Bailey Burton, two apiece from Riley Fox, Laura Drum and Annie Andrews and one each from Caroline McIntosh, Sydney Kale, Kensley Southers and Jada Spake. Fox was the winning pitcher for Bandys after throwing five innings of one-run, three-hit ball with six strikeouts and two walks.
South Iredell fell to 1-1.
South Caldwell 6, Hibriten 2
The Spartans began defense of their 2019 4A state title with a four-run victory over the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir. They outhit Hibriten (2-1) 7-3, getting two hits from Ciara Hanson and one each from Kadie Becker, Jasmine Hall, Kenley Jackson, Maddie Carpenter and Regan Weisner.
Anna King pitched all seven innings for South Caldwell (1-0), allowing two unearned runs on three hits with 11 strikeouts and four walks. The Panthers received hits from Abby Reeves, Sydney Wike and Cady Ferguson.
BASEBALL
Wilkes Central 4, Alexander Central 2
The Eagles defeated the Cougars on Thursday in Moravian Falls despite being outhit 6-4. Alexander Central (1-1) got two hits from Eli Walsh and one apiece from Easton Rhoney, Kade Smith, Dalton Stikeleather and Jacob Bebber.
Zach Herman, Mason Chapman-Mays, Caleb Little and J.D. Little all saw time on the mound for the Cougars, who were unable to overcome Wilkes Central (1-1) starter Landon Perry. Perry pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on six hits with a strikeout and a walk.
GIRLS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 3, West Iredell 0
The Red Devils blanked the Warriors on Thursday in Newton, scoring all three goals in the first half. Newton-Conover moved to 1-0, while West Iredell dropped to 1-1.
Bandys 3, West Caldwell 1
The Trojans captured their second straight win with a two-goal victory over the Warriors on Thursday in Catawba, moving to 2-1 on the season. West Caldwell fell to 0-1.
Wilkes Central 9, Alexander Central 0
The Eagles scored six goals in the first half and three in the second half on Thursday in Moravian Falls. They improved to 2-0 on the year, while Alexander Central is now 0-1-1.
Fred T. Foard 0, Kings Mountain 0
Neither the Tigers nor the Mountaineers were able to score on Thursday in Kings Mountain. Foard moved to 3-0-1, while Kings Mountain is now 0-1-1.
Draughn 5, West Lincoln 0
The Wildcats scored three times in the first half and twice after halftime on Thursday in Valdese. They moved to 1-1-1, while the Rebels fell to 1-2.
Burns 3, East Burke 0
The Cavaliers lost their season opener on Thursday in Icard, falling to 0-1 for the second straight year. The Bulldogs scored three times after halftime to improve to 1-1.
BOYS TENNIS
Hickory 8, Maiden 1
The Blue Devils’ only win came from Aaron Harris at No. 5 singles on Thursday in Hickory. He won 6-3, 6-3 as Maiden dropped to 1-1 overall.
The Red Tornadoes (3-0 overall) got singles wins from Costen Holtzman (6-1, 6-0), Griffin Lovern (6-2, 6-1), Lewis Tate (6-1, 6-2), Jack McIntosh (6-3, 6-3) and Christopher Diamonti (6-1, 6-2). Doubles victories for Hickory came from the teams of Holtzman and Lovern (8-0), Tate and McIntosh (9-7) and Clegg Monroe and Brooks White (8-4).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Hickory 12, South Iredell 2
The Red Tornadoes led 6-1 at halftime before winning by 10 on Thursday in Hickory. Ellie Rumbaugh had seven goals and one assist for Hickory (1-1), which also received two goals and one assist from Delaney Deffke and one goal apiece from Maryn Larsen, Chloe Lum and Emma Fuller.
Goalkeeper Payton Rapisardi had six saves for the Red Tornadoes in the win over the Vikings (0-1).
