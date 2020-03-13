The Bandys baseball team defeated St. Stephens 8-1 on Wednesday in Hickory, outhitting the Indians 6-4 to improve to 3-2 on the season. The Trojans scored six runs in the first inning before adding single runs in the third and sixth frames.
St. Stephens managed its only run in the sixth as it fell to 1-4. Bandys pitchers Nick Andrews and Jake Reavis combined to strike out seven batters in five and two innings, respectively, with Andrews picking up the win.
At the plate, the Trojans were paced by two hits apiece from Parker Styborski and one each from Hunter Jones, Ashton Reynolds, Spencer Ledford and Sal Ferraro.
BASEBALL
Freedom 15, East Burke 5
The Patriots earned a 10-run win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Morganton. Freedom moved to 3-2, while East Burke is now 0-3.
Watauga 18, West Caldwell 4
The Pioneers easily dispatched the Warriors on Wednesday in Lenoir, holding them to five hits to improve to 1-2 on the year. West Caldwell (0-5) got two hits from Luke Vines and one each from Noah Clay, Nick Kidd and Holden Triplett.
SOFTBALL
Freedom 6, West Caldwell 1
The Patriots grabbed a five-run win over the Warriors on Wednesday in Lenoir, upping their record to 3-2. West Caldwell fell to 2-2 after its second consecutive loss.
Alexander Central 6, Draughn 1
The Cougars topped the Wildcats on Wednesday in Valdese, outhitting them 10-8 and benefiting from three Draughn errors. Alexander Central remained unbeaten at 5-0, while the Wildcats dropped to 2-2.
Hickory 13, Challenger Early College 1
The Red Tornadoes fell behind 1-0 after the opening inning, but scored five runs in the second, three in the fourth and five in the fifth on their way to a five-inning victory over the Firebirds on the road Wednesday. Hickory (4-1) received four hits and five RBIs from Karissa Atapovich, while Mikayla Goforth had three hits and two RBIs.
Adding hits for the Red Tornadoes were Jaiden Sipe, Carlee Logan and Mackenzie Hammons with two apiece and Shaylyn Finger with one. The winning pitcher was Logan, who gave up one run on three hits with two strikeouts and two walks in five innings against Challenger (0-3).
Maiden 4, St. Stephens 2
The Blue Devils doubled up the Indians on Wednesday in Maiden, running their record to 2-1 on the season. St. Stephens fell to 1-4.
Northwest Guilford 8, Bunker Hill 6
The Vikings and Bears both finished with 10 hits on Wednesday in Claremont, but Northwest Guilford scored two more runs to escape with the victory. Bunker Hill (3-1) got two hits each from Caley Powell, Payton Bryant, Kylee Houser and Lillie Pennington, with Cierra Martin and Hailey Robertson adding one apiece.
The Vikings are now 3-2 following their second win in a row.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hickory 5, Fred T. Foard 2
The Red Tornadoes beat the Tigers on Wednesday in Newton, receiving all five goals from Izzi Wood. Addie Barrier added two assists for Hickory (3-1), with Brooke Rowland dishing out one.
Bianca Tamas scored both goals for Foard (4-1-1).
Freedom 3, East Burke 0
The Patriots scored twice in the first half and once in the second half of a shutout victory over the Cavaliers on Wednesday in Morganton. Freedom upped its record to 5-1, while East Burke is now 0-3-1.
St. Stephens 2, Maiden 0
The Indians scored a pair of goals in the opening half as they shut out the Blue Devils on Wednesday in Hickory. St. Stephens improved to 4-0, while Maiden is now 1-4.
Shelby 3, Draughn 1
The Golden Lions notched their first win of 2020 with a two-goal victory over the Wildcats on Wednesday in Valdese. Shelby is now 1-2-2, while Draughn is 1-2-1.
BOYS TENNIS
St. Stephens 7, Maiden 2
The Indians won four of six singles matches and all three doubles contests during Wednesday’s victory in Hickory. Singles winners for St. Stephens included Zach Swisher (6-1, 6-2), Matthew Hogan (6-2, 6-4), Charlie Woy (6-2, 2-6, 11-9) and Cole Rector (6-3, 1-6, 10-7), while victorious doubles teams were Zach Swisher and Ajay Swisher (8-2), Matthew Walker and Rector (8-6) and Hogan and Addison Lin (8-1).
Maiden (1-3) received singles wins from Travis Berry (6-6 (8-6), 6-4) and Warner Laxton (6-4, 6-3).
