The Newton-Conover football team started the 2019 season with an impressive win over Bunker Hill as the Red Devils defeated the Bears 44-14 on Friday in Newton.
Brandon Johnson had three touchdowns in the first six minutes for Newton-Conover (1-0), scoring on a 50-yard reception, a 42-yard fumble return and a 25-yard interception return. Justice Craig passed for two TDs and Allen Wilfong added a pair on the ground.
Hector Stamey was a bright spot for the Bears (0-1), as he caught four passes for 102 yards and a score.
FOOTBALL
Alexander Central 28, Hibriten 19
The Cougars snapped the Panthers’ 34-game regular-season winning streak, outscoring Hibriten 14-0 in the fourth quarter to overcome a five-point deficit on Friday in Lenoir. Steven Montgomery had 24 carries for 211 yards and two TDs to lead Alexander Central (1-0), which handed the Panthers (0-1) their first regular-season defeat since Oct. 30, 2015, against Patton. Hibriten quarterback Daren Perry finished with 114 total yards, but was intercepted four times as the Cougars’ defense presented problems for the Panthers all night.
South Caldwell 60, West Caldwell 7
South Caldwell rolled past West Caldwell on Friday in Hudson, scoring on seven of its first eight possessions to build a 54-7 halftime lead. Spencer Piercy had 12 carries for 152 yards and four TDs for the Spartans (1-0), while Isaiah Gause recorded the only score for the Warriors (0-1) on an 8-yard TD run in the first quarter. Gause finished with 51 yards on eight carries as West Caldwell dropped its 15th straight game dating back to 2017.
Statesville at Hickory Postponed
Friday’s scheduled game between Statesville and Hickory was postponed due to lightning and heavy rain. The Red Tornadoes will now host the Greyhounds in both squads’ season opener on Monday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on WHKY (1290 AM/102.3 FM).
East Burke 41, Highland Tech 6
Following a one-win season in 2018, the Cavaliers overwhelmed the Rams in their 2019 debut on Friday in Icard. Josh Moore finished with 20 carries for 204 yards and four TDs as East Burke (1-0) snapped a 10-game losing streak and won its first home game since a 32-26 overtime victory over West Lincoln on Sept. 15, 2017.
West Lincoln 52, Draughn 13
The Wildcats trailed 46-0 at halftime in a game where they surrendered 466 rushing yards on 34 carries on Friday in Lincolnton. Trent Corn registered a 6-yard TD run for Draughn (0-1) in the fourth quarter, with Braxton Cox finding Denver Treadway for a 6-yard scoring strike moments later to account for the final score.
BOYS SOCCER
Newton-Conover 4, North Raleigh Christian Academy 3; Newton-Conover 4, East Duplin 1
The Red Devils earned a pair of wins during this weekend’s North Carolina Soccer Coaches Association Kickoff Classic in Cary, slipping past North Raleigh Christian Academy on Friday before notching a three-goal victory over East Duplin on Saturday. Newton-Conover is currently 3-0 on the season.
Hickory 3, Wakefield 0; Hickory 0, Swansboro 0
After blanking Wakefield in their first match of the NCSCA Kickoff Classic in Cary on Friday, the Red Tornadoes played to a scoreless tie against Swansboro on Saturday. Hickory’s record sits at 2-1-1 following the event.