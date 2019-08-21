Abbey Smith led the way with nine kills and two blocks as the Maiden volleyball team collected a 3-1 (25-20, 25-20, 21-25, 25-20) home victory over Lincoln Charter to begin the 2019 season Monday night.
Isabella Abernathy and Anna White added eight kills apiece for the Blue Devils (1-0), while Addison Ford and Abby Gantt finished with 21 and 20 assists, respectively, and Natalie Lail registered seven digs.
VOLLEYBALL
East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0
East Burke swept West Lincoln in its season opener on the road Monday, winning by set scores of 25-16, 25-10 and 25-17. Graleigh Hildebran recorded three kills, 10 digs and 14 assists, while Erica Clontz had eight kills, Riley Haas finished with six and Dani Foxx chipped in five. Erin Newton added four kills and eight assists for the Cavaliers (1-0).
Crest 3, St. Stephens 1
St. Stephens hung tough in every set, but was unable to keep pace with visiting Crest at home Monday. The Indians (0-1) fell 25-19 in the opening set before taking the second set by a 25-21 score, but the Chargers bounced back to win sets three and four by respective tallies of 26-24 and 25-22.
BOYS SOCCER
West Caldwell 9, Maiden 0
West Caldwell protected home field with a mercy-rule victory over Maiden on Monday. The Warriors (1-0) scored five times in the first half before adding four goals in the second half against the Blue Devils (0-1).
Fred T. Foard 1, Ledford 1
Fred T. Foard earned a tie against Ledford on Monday at home. After grabbing a 1-0 lead in the opening half, the Tigers (0-0-1) surrendered a goal in the second half.
Coaches are encouraged to submit results to sports@hickoryrecord.com with detailed information, including scores, individual statistics, team record and upcoming games.