It was another busy day Thursday for high school sports in Catawba County and the surrounding area. The boys soccer, volleyball and girls tennis seasons continued, while JV football hit the gridiron for Week 2 of the 2019 campaign.
Here’s a look at how area teams performed on Thursday:
BOYS SOCCER
Hibriten 7, Ashe County 1
The Panthers continued their strong start to the 2019 season with a six-goal victory over Ashe County on Thursday in Lenoir. David Franquiz and Billy Townsend had two goals apiece for Hibriten (3-1-1), while Jackson Harris, Gerardo Rodriguez and Allen Meza added one each. Franquiz also had two assists to go with one assist each from Meza and Josh Crisp.
Alexander Central 4, Davie 1
Leading 3-1 at halftime, Alexander Central outscored visiting Davie 1-0 in the second half on Thursday in Taylorsville. The Cougars improved to 2-2-1 on the season.
North Iredell 4, Bandys 1
The Trojans managed their only goal in the second half of Thursday’s contest in Catawba. North Iredell scored two goals in each half to drop Bandys to 1-2 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 1
The Tigers moved to 6-0 this fall with a four-set victory over Statesville on the road Thursday. Foard won by set scores of 25-14, 25-17, 23-25 and 25-15 behind 16 kills and 15 digs from Michelle Thao, 12 kills and 10 digs from Megan Dorsey, 10 kills from Jamianne Foster, 24 digs from Dara Shaffer, 32 assists and 11 digs from Haley Johnston and 21 assists from Sarah Lingle.
Draughn 3, Alexander Central 0
The Wildcats won by set scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 27-25 on Thursday in Taylorsville. Draughn (4-1) received 22 kills and two blocks from Kirsten Powell, six kills and two blocks from Bailey Bryant, four kills and two blocks from Hannah Copeland, three aces, five digs and two assists from Maddie Nelson and two kills, one ace, four blocks, three digs and 23 assists from Chloe Gary.
Alexander Central fell to 2-3.
South Caldwell 3, Hibriten 0
The Spartans swept the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir. South Caldwell moved to 1-5 following its first win, while Hibriten remained winless at 0-6.
East Lincoln 3, Bunker Hill 2
Bunker Hill suffered its first loss of the 2019 season on Thursday at home, winning the first set by a 25-22 score before dropping the second set by a 25-14 tally. After winning the third set 25-20, the Bears (5-1) lost the fourth set 25-9 and the fifth set 15-5.
Watauga 3, Maiden 0
The Blue Devils fell in straight sets on Thursday at home. Following a 25-16 defeat in the opening set, Maiden (4-2) lost 25-17 in the second set and 25-16 in the third set. Isabella Abernethy had five kills for Maiden and Sarah Wicker added four. The Blue Devils’ Abbey Smith finished with three kills, while Natalie Lail had six digs, Adison Ford had six digs and two assists and Abby Gantt had 10 assists.
Wilkes Central 3, West Caldwell 0
West Caldwell slipped to 0-3 on the year after losing to Wilkes Central on Thursday at home. The Eagles won 25-14 in the first set before taking the second and third sets by respective scores of 25-12 and 25-17.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 7, St. Stephens 2
The Tigers won five of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests on Thursday in Hickory. Alexis Wolgemuth (8-0), Claire Boger (8-2), Hannah Cummings (8-0), Adia Livert (8-2) and Maddie Gee (8-4) captured singles victories for Foard (4-0), with the Indians’ only singles win coming from Chloe Abbott (8-5). In doubles, the teams of Livert and Tori Lutz (8-1) and Maddie Tumlison and Maria Cody (8-4) were victorious while the team of Sarah Atwood and Lizbeth Vasquez-Cortez (8-0) earned a win for St. Stephens (0-5 overall).
Bandys 6, Draughn 3
Toni Laney (8-0), Makayla Finger (8-3), Madi Trimble (8-1) and Laci Paul (8-0) picked up singles wins for Bandys against Draughn on Thursday in Catawba. The doubles teams of Laney and Madaline Finger (8-5) and Makayla Finger and Paul (8-1) were also victorious for the Trojans (1-0 overall), who dropped the Wildcats to 0-1 overall.
Alexander Central 6, Hibriten 3
The Cougars doubled up the Panthers on Thursday in Lenoir behind five singles victories and one doubles win. Hannah Maltba (6-1, 7-5), Kristin Ratliff (6-0, 6-0), Emma Maltba (6-4, 6-2), Caroline Wills (6-1, 6-0) and Caeley Arney (6-0, 6-1) earned singles wins for Alexander Central (2-1 overall).
Hibriten’s lone singles win came from Olivia Wilson (7-5, 6-2), while the Panthers (1-2 overall) also took a pair of doubles matches thanks to victories from the teams of Cassey Vaught and Kennede Harper (8-3) and Sallie Young and Zariah Horton (9-7). The team of Caroline Wills and Mackenzie Harper (8-6) was victorious for the Cougars.
South Caldwell 9, West Caldwell 0
The Spartans blanked the Warriors on Thursday in Lenoir, receiving singles wins from Molly Hagerty (6-0, 6-4), Zarina Villacorte (6-0, 6-2), Ysabella Villacorte (6-0, 6-0), Graci Neff (6-0, 6-0), Gwenyth Frye (6-1, 6-0) and Nathaly Lopez (6-0, 6-0). Victorious doubles teams for South Caldwell (3-1 overall) included the duos of Villacorte and Villacorte (8-3), Hagerty and Sydney Austin (8-0) and Neff and Lopez (8-0).
West Caldwell fell to 0-2 overall.
University Christian 7, Bunker Hill 2
University Christian remained perfect at 4-0 overall with a win over Bunker Hill on Thursday in Claremont. Adele Huffman (8-2), Gracie Myers (8-1), London Fidler (8-1), Olivia Jarman (8-2), Lydia Gerrard (8-0) and Catherine Glaze (8-0) swept the singles matches for the Barracudas.
In doubles action, Bunker Hill (0-3 overall) got victories from the teams of Aidda Trihemasava and Kinsey Miller (8-2) and Katie Moua and Caren Nava-Lara (8-1). University Christian’s team of Alex and Hayden Morrow earned an 8-0 win.
JV FOOTBALL
Bunker Hill 14, St. Stephens 14
The Bears and Indians played to a tie on Thursday in Hickory, with Bunker Hill taking an 8-0 lead on an 83-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Elijah Israel and the ensuing 2-point conversion run from Preston Workman. Tony Rangel answered with a rushing TD to pull St. Stephens (0-0-1) to within two points by the end of the opening quarter.
After a scoreless second quarter, Bunker Hill (0-1-1) stretched its lead back to eight on Israel’s 78-yard punt return for a TD. However, the Indians scored on a safety and a rushing TD from Rangel in the fourth quarter to account for the final score.
Israel and Workman each had 27 rushing yards for the Bears, while Brady Speaks completed 4 of 6 passes for nine yards with Elijah Boston making all four catches. For St. Stephens, Noah Gsheidmeier and Andrew Kehoe were the leading receivers with 27 yards each, while quarterbacks Peyton Young and Chance Wilson combined to complete 7 of 12 passes for 72 yards.
Bandys 54, Fred T. Foard 6
The Trojans cruised to a 48-point victory over the Tigers on Thursday in Newton. Bandys moved to 1-0, while Foard fell to 0-2.
Maiden 14, South Caldwell 6
The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 with an eight-point win over the Spartans on Thursday in Hudson. South Caldwell is now 1-1 on the season.
Alexander Central 28, Wilkes Central 16
The Cougars upped their record to 2-0 with a 12-point triumph over the Eagles on Thursday in Taylorsville. Cam Lackey’s 5-yard TD run and the ensuing 2-point conversion pass from Harrison Brashear to Josh Stubbs gave Alexander Central an 8-0 lead in the first quarter, while Brashear later added TD runs of 1 and 33 yards before Luke Mitchell scored from 25 yards out midway through the fourth to account for the hosts’ final score.
Lackey led Alexander Central with 15 carries for 82 yards and a TD, while Brashear finished with nine carries for 78 yards and two scores and Caleb Williams had six carries for 56 yards. Luke Hammer added 48 yards on three carries for the Cougars.
West Caldwell 34, North Wilkes 20
The Warriors led 7-6 after the opening quarter before outscoring North Wilkes 14-0 in the second quarter on Thursday in Lenoir. Both teams scored seven points in the third quarter, while North Wilkes outscored West Caldwell (1-1) 7-6 in the final period.
McDowell 48, East Burke 8
McDowell rolled past East Burke on Thursday in Icard, scoring in every quarter. The Cavaliers (0-1) managed their only TD in the fourth quarter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.