The Fred T. Foard volleyball team continued its strong start to the 2019 season with its third consecutive three-set victory to begin the year. The Tigers rolled past South Caldwell by set scores of 25-7, 25-14 and 25-14 on Thursday in Hudson to improve to 3-0 this fall.
Michelle Thao led the Tigers with 11 kills and Megan Dorsey added 10. Haley Johnston finished with 16 assists, while Darra Shaffer had 11 digs.
With the loss, South Caldwell is now 0-3. Prior to Thursday, the Spartans last played Foard in 2016, losing twice.
VOLLEYBALL
Maiden 3, Alexander Central 0
Coming off their first loss of the season, the Blue Devils got back in the win column with a sweep of Alexander Central on Thursday in Taylorsville. After winning the opening set by a 26-24 score, Maiden (2-1) won 25-14 in set two and 25-13 in the third set to send the Cougars to a 1-2 record on the year. Abbey Smith had 11 kills and 14 digs for the visitors, while Sarah Wicker had 13 kills and five blocks, Abby Gantt and Addison Ford had 18 assists apiece and Natalie Lail had 15 digs.
Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 0
Newton-Conover got the 2019 season off on the right foot with a three-set win over the Warriors on Thursday in Newton. The Red Devils (1-0) took the first set 25-13, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-11 to knock off the Warriors (0-1).
Wilkes Central 3, Hibriten 0
Hibriten suffered its third consecutive three-set loss on Thursday in Moravian Falls. Following a 25-6 defeat in the first set, the Panthers (0-3) lost 25-22 and 25-8 in sets two and three, respectively.
BOYS SOCCER
Bunker Hill 3, Maiden 0
The Bears shut out Maiden on Thursday at home, getting goals from Joey Brefka, Diego Paz and Lawson Vang to move to 1-1. Paz also had an assist, as did Saul Rodriguez and Dawson Burris. Bunker Hill goalkeeper Conner Mejia finished with five saves against the Blue Devils (0-2).
JV FOOTBALL
Maiden 36, Fred T. Foard 0
Maiden blanked the Tigers in both teams’ season opener on Thursday in Maiden. The Blue Devils (1-0) received a 25-yard rushing touchdown from Brenden Harrison, a 12-yard TD run from Jacob Sigmon, a 5-yard TD run from Korbyn Lawing, a 40-yard TD pass from Sigmon to Harrison and a 5-yard TD run from Bryson Foard. Harrison also had two interceptions on defense, with Chase Jenkins adding a pick and Jackson Hensley recovering a Foard (0-1) fumble.
Newton-Conover 31, Bunker Hill 16
Newton-Conover defeated Bunker Hill in the season opener for the second straight year, winning by two scores on Thursday in Claremont. After finishing 6-4 in 2018, the Red Devils are 1-0 in 2019. Meanwhile, the Bears are 0-1 a year after finishing 4-5.
Alexander Central 8, Hibriten 0
Alexander Central notched the game’s only score on a 12-yard TD run from Cam Lackey midway through the third quarter on Thursday in Taylorsville. Lackey also converted the 2-point conversion on a night where he ran for 117 yards as the Cougars moved to 1-0. On the other side, the Panthers fell to 0-1 after being held to just 54 yards of offense.
South Caldwell 32, West Caldwell 12
The Spartans got the season started with a 20-point win over their county rivals on Thursday in Lenoir. The contest was the first JV game since 2017 for West Caldwell (0-1), while South Caldwell (1-0) finished 5-5 last year.