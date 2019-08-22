The Hickory volleyball team began the 2019 campaign with a three-set win over Statesville on Tuesday at home. Following a 25-17 victory in the first set, the Red Tornadoes (1-0 overall) took set two by a 25-16 score and set three by a 25-22 tally.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker Hill 3, Alexander Central 2
Bunker Hill outlasted Alexander Central in a five-set thriller on Tuesday at home. The Bears (1-0 overall) took the opening set 25-19 and the second set 25-22 before the Cougars (0-1 overall) battled back for 25-23 and 25-19 wins in the next two sets. In the fifth set, Bunker Hill triumphed 15-13 to win by the slimmest of margins.
East Burke 3, South Caldwell 0
The Cavaliers once again earned a sweep, winning over South Caldwell on Tuesday in Hudson with set scores of 25-16, 25-13 and 25-23. Erica Clontz had eight kills and four digs for East Burke (2-0 overall), Riley Haas had six kills and four blocks, Alex Lowman recorded five kills and Ashlyn Stilwell finished with 13 digs as the Cavaliers dropped the Spartans to 0-1.
Wilkes Central 3, Hibriten 0
The Panthers couldn’t hang with Wilkes Central in both teams’ season opener on Tuesday in Lenoir. Following a 25-13 loss in the first set, Hibriten (0-1 overall) fell 25-20 in the second set and 25-18 in the third set.
BOYS SOCCER
North Lincoln 4, East Burke 3
East Burke came up short against North Lincoln in its season opener on the road Tuesday. Micah Chrisco, Antony Salgado and Anthony Thao each scored for the Cavaliers (0-1 overall), who received five saves from goalkeeper David Benitez. Salgado also recorded one assist.
Statesville 4, Bandys 1
The Trojans suffered a three-goal defeat at the hands of Statesville to open the 2019 season on Tuesday at home. In doing so, Bandys (0-1 overall) lost its second straight season opener.
Statesville Christian 3, Bunker Hill 0
Bunker Hill gave up one goal in the first half before allowing a pair of second-half goals on the road Tuesday. As a result, the Bears moved to 0-1 for the second consecutive year.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 7, Hickory 2
The Tigers defeated Hickory in both squads’ season opener on Tuesday in Newton. In singles, Alexis Wolgemuth (6-1, 6-4), Claire Boger (6-4, 6-4), Maddie Gee (6-0, 6-2), Tori Lutz (6-1, 6-1) and Gabi McIntire (6-1, 6-2) each won for Foard (1-0 overall). In doubles, the teams of Wolgemuth with Hannah Cummings (8-0) and Lutz with McIntire (8-0) also captured victories.
Ellie Holtzman (6-2, 7-5) and the team of Holtzman and Jonellis Heredia (8-2) each earned wins for the Red Tornadoes (0-1 overall).
Alexander Central 5, South Caldwell 1
Alexander Central defeated South Caldwell on Tuesday in Taylorsville to give the Cougars a 1-0 start to their season as the Spartans fell to 0-1. In singles, Hannah Maltba (4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 14-12), Kristin Ratliff (6-4, 6-2), Emma Maltba (6-1, 6-1), Caeley Arney (7-5, 6-3) and Faith Zirkle (6-2, 2-6, 10-4) collected wins for the Cougars. South Caldwell’s only victory came from Graci Neff (6-4, 1-6, 10-8).
West Lincoln 6, St. Stephens 3
The Indians fell to 0-2 on the year after being doubled up by the Rebels on the road Tuesday. St. Stephens’ only three wins came from Sophie Hainor (8-2) and Zoey Boston (8-4) in singles action and the team of Hainor and Boston (9-7) in doubles play.