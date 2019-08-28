The Maiden volleyball team outlasted Draughn in five sets on Monday at home, earning the win by set scores of 25-13, 23-25, 16-25, 25-9 and 15-11.
The Blue Devils (3-1 overall) received 18 kills and two blocks from Sarah Wicker, while Abbey Smith had nine digs, five aces and 10 digs to go with 21 digs from Natalie Lail, nine kills from Anna White and 20 assists each from Abby Gantt and Addison Ford.
With the loss, the Wildcats dropped to 2-1.
VOLLEYBALL
Fred T. Foard 3, North Iredell 1
The Tigers remained undefeated as they won in four sets (25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-23) against North Iredell on the road Monday. Megan Dorsey completed 14 kills, two aces and 11 digs for Foard (4-0 overall), while Michelle Thao had nine kills, 15 digs and two aces and Sarah Lingle finished with six kills, seven digs and 20 assists.
BOYS SOCCER
Hickory 2, North Lincoln 2
Carter Holt and Patrick Cecatto each scored one goal for Hickory but walked away with a tie game on Monday at home. Holt and Santi Agred each recorded one assist for the Red Tornadoes (2-2-1 overall).
Maiden 7, Bessemer City 2
Max Martinez and Marcos Dominguez each scored three goals for the Blue Devils, while Eric Ortega added one more to win by five goals over the Yellow Jackets on Monday in Maiden. Damien Vixaysak had seven saves for Maiden (1-2 overall), with Anthony Palma adding two assists and Milton Rodriguez, Alejandro Ventura, Dominguez and Ortega each tallying one assist.
Fred T. Foard 4, Wilkes Central 1
Foard won on the road against Wilkes Central to improve to 2-0-1 on Monday. Carlos Erazo scored two goals for the Tigers and Andrei Tamas and Kevin Cervantes each scored one. Derek Chaco completed two assists and Erik Leal had one.
East Burke 3, Freedom 1
David Benitez had five saves for East Burke in a two-goal win over the Patriots on Monday at Catawba River Soccer Complex. Antony Salgado scored two goals and Anthony Thao scored one for the Cavaliers (1-1 overall). Brandon Cuellar and Thao each notched one assist.
Newton-Conover 3, Statesville 1
The Red Devils moved to 4-0 on the season with a road victory over Statesville on Monday. Leading 2-1 at the half, Newton-Conover scored once in the second half to account for the final score.
Hibriten 5, South Caldwell 3
The Panthers emerged victorious in a high-scoring affair on Monday in Lenoir. David Franquiz had two goals and two assists to lead Hibriten (1-1-1 overall), which led 3-1 at halftime before both teams scored twice in the second half. The Spartans are now 0-1 this fall.
Alexander Central 3, West Caldwell 1
The Cougars captured their first win of 2019 on Monday in Taylorsville, turning a 1-1 tie at the half into a two-goal triumph. Alexander Central moved to 1-2, while West Caldwell fell to 2-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 7, Maiden 2
Foard sent the Blue Devils to an 0-2 start by winning five of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests on Monday in Maiden. Singles winners for the Tigers (2-0 overall) were Alexis Wolgemuth (6-2, 6-2), Hannah Cummings (6-6 (7-2), 6-4 (13-11)), Adia Livert (1-6, 6-4, 10-1), Maddie Gee (6-2, 6-0) and Tori Lutz (6-2, 6-2), while Hannah Sherrill was the only singles player to win for the Blue Devils thanks to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. In doubles action, Foard’s Wolgemuth and Cummings won 8-6 and Lutz and Gabi McIntire won 8-2, with Maiden’s only victory coming from Macy Sigmon and Alyson Soumpholphakdy (8-5).
South Caldwell 8, Hibriten 1
The Spartans rolled past the Panthers on Monday in Hudson, with their only loss coming at No. 3 singles. Singles winners for South Caldwell (1-1 overall) were Molly Hagerty (7-6 (8-6), 6-1), Zarina Villacorte (6-1, 6-2), Graci Neff (6-0, 6-0), Gwenyth Frye (6-1, 1-6, 10-6) and Nathaly Lopez (6-2, 6-4), while the teams of Zarina and Ysabella Villacorte, Hagerty and Sydney Austin and Neff and Lopez were all victorious in doubles matches. Hibriten dropped to 0-1 with the loss.
North Iredell 7, St. Stephens 2
The Indians lost on the road Monday, earning only two victories against the Raiders. St. Stephens (0-3 overall) received wins from Zoey Boston at No. 5 singles (8-6) and the team of Sophie Hainor and Boston at No. 2 doubles (8-4).
