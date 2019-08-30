Wednesday was a busy day for athletics in the area. Several boys soccer matches were held, with plenty of volleyball and girls tennis contests also taking place. Additionally, the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Kickoff at McDowell High School signaled the beginning of a new cross country season for teams in that conference.
Here's a look at how things turned out for area squads on Wednesday:
BOYS SOCCER
Bandys 3, East Burke 2
Macauley Bulen shot the game-winning goal for Bandys to defeat East Burke on Wednesday in Catawba. The Trojans now sit at 1-1 overall.
Josh Aguirre and Antony Salgado Rodriguez each scored for the Cavaliers (1-2 overall). David Benitez had three saves.
AC Reynolds 5, Hickory 3
The Red Tornadoes went to Asheville to face A.C. Reynolds in a nonconference matchup on Wednesday, but were defeated. Ben Boston, Carter Holt and Jose Vallecillos each scored for Hickory (2-2-2 overall). Boston and Holt also each had one assist. Peyton Winkler had six saves and Mackenzie Tonks had four.
Alexander Central 0, West Iredell 0
The Cougars tied in a nonconference game on the road against West Iredell on Wednesday. Alexander Central is now 1-2-1 overall.
Newton-Conover 3, Charles D. Owen 0
The Red Devils blanked Owen on the road Wednesday to remain undefeated. Newton-Conover is now 5-0 overall.
Hibriten 6, North Lincoln 2
The Panthers scored three goals in each half while allowing just one score in both halves in Wednesday's home victory over North Lincoln. Jonas Doll, Simon Hawkins, Kevin Rios, David Franquiz, Gerardo Rodriguez and Allen Meza all scored for Hibriten, which improved to 2-1-1 overall. Mack Waters added six saves in goal.
South Caldwell 2, Wilkes Central 0
South Caldwell scored in each half to shut out Wilkes Central on Wednesday in Hudson. The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 overall.
North Iredell 3, St. Stephens 1
The Indians dropped a home contest against North Iredell on Wednesday. The Raiders led 2-1 at halftime before adding an insurance goal in the second half as St. Stephens dropped to 0-2 overall.
VOLLEYBALL
Bunker Hill 3, Newton-Conover 0
The Bears scored a 25-14, 25-22, 25-21 win over the Red Devils on Wednesday in Newton. Bunker Hill remains undefeated at 5-0.
The Red Devils fall to 2-1 overall.
East Burke 3, West Lincoln 0
The Cavaliers continued their undefeated streak as they won over West Lincoln on Wednesday in Icard with set scores of 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20. Ashlyn Stilwell had 16 serves and 10 digs for East Burke (4-0). Erica Clontz had eight kills and three aces, Graleigh Hildebran added 16 assists, seven kills and nine digs and Riley Haas finished with eight kills and two blocks.
Alexander Central 3, Mooresville 0
The Cougars swept the game to defeat Mooresville on Wednesday in Taylorsville, winning by scores of 25-18, 25-15 and 25-15. Alexander Central rose to 2-2 overall.
Bandys 3, South Caldwell 1
The Trojans evened their overall record at 2-2 with a four-set win over South Caldwell on Wednesday in Hudson. Bandys won by scores of 25-21, 25-20, 23-25 and 25-22 to keep the Spartans winless at 0-5 overall.
Mitchell 3, Hibriten 1
Hibriten fell on the road Wednesday and is now 0-5 on the season. The Panthers lost their previous four matches in three sets apiece.
GIRLS TENNIS
Fred T. Foard 9, Alexander Central 0
The Tigers dominated in a matchup against Alexander Central on Wednesday in Taylorsville. In singles, Alexis Wolgemuth (6-0, 6-1), Claire Boger (6-2, 6-2), Hannah Cummings (0-6, 7-5, 0-0 (10-5), Adia Livert (6-3, 4-6, 0-0 (11-9), Maddie Gee (7-5, 6-1) and Tori Lutz (7-5, 6-4) all won for Foard (3-0 overall). The teams of Wolgemuth and Cummings (8-1), Boger and Gee (8-3) and Livert and Lutz (8-2) added one more point each.
The Cougars are now 1-1 overall.
Hickory 8, Statesville 1
Hickory earned a home win over Statesville on Wednesday to collect their first victory of the season. The Red Tornadoes are 1-1 overall.
In singles, Nicole Kozischek (6-0), Ellie Holtzman (6-0), Jonellis Heredia (6-0), Finley Lefevers (6-0), Chloe Lum (6-3) and Rachel Register (6-1) each won for Hickory. The teams of Holtzman and Heredia (6-0) and Kozischek and Lefevers (6-1) were also victorious.
Hibriten 5, St, Stephens 4
It was a close matchup as the Indians faced Hibriten on Wednesday in Hickory. They tied in singles matches, but the Panthers won two of the three doubles matches to escape with a victory. Hibriten is now 1-1 overall.
In singles, Kate Starr (8-5), Zoey Boston (8-2) and Chloe Abbott (8-1) each won for the Indians (0-4 overall). The team of Sophie Hainor and Boston (8-2) added one more point for St. Stephens.
South Caldwell 8, Patton 1
The Spartans won eight of nine matches in Wednesday's home contest against Patton. Molly Hagerty (6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 10-8), Zarina Villacorte (6-0, 6-2), Ysabella Villacorte (6-1, 6-3), Graci Neff (6-0, 6-0), Gwenyth Frye (6-0, 6-0) and Nathaly Lopez (6-0, 6-1) swept the singles matches for South Caldwell (2-1 overall).
In doubles, the teams of Hagerty and Sydney Austin (8-0) and Neff and Lopez (8-1) were victorious.
CROSS COUNTRY
Athletes from St. Stephens, Hickory and Alexander Central were among those who participated in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Kickoff on Wednesday at McDowell High School in Marion. Watauga won the girls' race with 15 points, with Hickory finishing second with 75 points, Alexander Central coming in third with 91 points, St. Stephens taking fourth with 97 points, Freedom finishing fifth with 109 points and Avery County coming in sixth with 155 points. Watauga won the boys' race with 15 points, while St. Stephens was second with 86 points, Hickory was third with 104 points, Freedom took fourth with 115 points, Alexander Central came in fifth with 126 points, Avery County finished sixth with 138 points and McDowell took seventh with 165 points.
The top five runners for St. Stephens on the girls' side were Juliette Hessong (14th; 16:11.00), Sarah McNeil (16th; 16:25.00), Madeline Stafford (35th; 18:34.00), Amber Kiefer (39th; 18:53.00) and Angelica Hernandez (42nd; 19:17.00). On the boys' side, the Indians were led by Tyler Christensen (11th; 12:48.00), Jeremy Brown (22nd; 13:40.00), Jackson Black (25th; 13:51.00), Isaac Cruz (27th; 13:59.00) and Caleb Ledford (30th; 14:06.86).
The Hickory girls were paced by Laney Dettlebach (11th; 15:41.00), Emma Neal (20th; 16:50.00), Madeline Mosteller (23rd; 17:10.00), Lauren Lyerly (28th; 17:58.00) and Shelby Darden (29th; 18:02.00). The top five finishers for the Red Tornadoes on the boys' side were Chase Johnson (7th; 12:31.00), Christopher Diamonti (26th; 13:58.00), Eric Schoellner (32nd; 14:11.00), Nate Haines (38th; 14:30.00) and Jack McIntosh (43rd; 14:40.00).
The Alexander Central girls were led by Camella Church (9th; 15:15.00), Kaylin Dyson (17th; 16:28.00), Caroline Deal (26th; 17:38.00), Abigail DeJarnette (36th; 18:35.00) and Corin Muscarelli (47th; 19:32.00). The Cougars' top five finishers on the boys' side were Logan Ellis (9th; 12:36.00), Jacob Perez (16th; 13:24.00), Grayson Lail (44th; 14:43.00), Colten Matthews (50th; 14:55.00) and Caleb Little (61st; 14:55.00).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.