Erik Leal scored two goals for the Fred T. Foard boys soccer team in a 3-2 victory over Hendersonville on Wednesday in Newton. Kevin Cervantes added one more goal assisted by Conner Josey to improve the Tigers to 1-0-1 overall.

BOYS SOCCER

Newton-Conover 1, Watauga 0

The Red Devils collected a win over Watauga in their first match of the season on the road Wednesday. Newton-Conover (1-0) hasn’t dropped a season opener since a 4-0 loss to Hickory on Aug. 14, 2012.

West Caldwell 6, St. Stephens 1

West Caldwell rolled to its second straight victory to start the year and has now outscored opponents 15-1 in its first two contests. The Warriors (2-0) scored twice in the first half and four times in the second half in Wednesday’s five-goal victory over St. Stephens (0-1) in Hickory.

Hibriten 2, Surry Central 2

Despite facing a one-goal deficit at the half, Hibriten was able to notch a second-half goal and hold Surry Central scoreless on Wednesday in Lenoir. The Panthers moved to 0-1-1, while the Golden Eagles fell to 0-0-1.

VOLLEYBALL

Alexander Central 3, Wilkes Central 1

Alexander Central picked up its first win of 2019 in four sets on Wednesday in Taylorsville. Following a 25-9 victory in the opening set, the Cougars (1-1) lost 25-21 in the second set before taking the final two sets by respective scores of 25-13 and 25-19.

South Iredell 3, St. Stephens 0

St. Stephens lost in three sets in Wednesday’s road match, which was South Iredell’s season opener. The Indians dropped to 0-2 on the year.

Ashe County 3, Hibriten 0

The Panthers suffered their second straight three-set loss on the road Wednesday. Hibriten fell to 0-2, while the Huskies improved to 2-0 after winning just four times a year ago.

Coaches are encouraged to submit results to sports@hickoryrecord.com with detailed information, including scores, individual statistics, team record and upcoming games.

