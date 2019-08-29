The Maiden volleyball team defeated Community School of Davidson 3-2 on Tuesday at home behind 15 kills and five digs from Abbey Smith. The Blue Devils won by set scores of 25-21, 25-14, 18-25, 15-25 and 17-15 to sneak past the Spartans.
Savannah Lail added 12 kills for Maiden (4-1) and Sarah Wicker finished with seven. Addison Ford registered 31 assists and Abby Gantt chipped in 14, while Natalie Lail notched 13 digs.
VOLLEYBALL
Newton-Conover 3, West Caldwell 0
The Red Devils earned their second sweep of the Warriors on Tuesday in Lenoir, winning by set scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-20. Newton-Conover improved to 2-0, while West Caldwell dropped to 0-2.
East Burke 3, Freedom 0
East Burke shut out Freedom on the road Tuesday to remain undefeated with set scores of 25-11, 25-20, and 25-13. Graleigh Hildebran had 19 assists, 11 digs and three kills for the Cavaliers (3-0). Erica Clontz added 10 kills and Ashlyn Stilwell had 14 digs, while Riley Haas finished with five kills and six blocks to send Freedom to 0-2 on the year.
Draughn 3, Avery County 0
Draughn rebounded from a five-set loss to Maiden with a straight-set victory over Avery County on Tuesday at home. The Wildcats (3-1) won by set scores of 25-6, 25-19 and 25-13.
Patton 3, South Caldwell 0
South Caldwell fell to the Panthers in straight sets on Tuesday in Morganton, losing 25-11, 25-18 and 25-20. The Spartans remained winless at 0-4, while Patton moved to 4-1.
