HICKORY — Several area high school seniors recently got an early — and cost saving — jump on their college careers. Thanks to Catawba Valley Community College’s College and Career & College Promise Program, three graduating high school seniors completed a two-year associate degree, and many others earned a full semester of college credit, or more, all without paying any tuition.
Joshua Carter earned an Associate in Science Degree with honors, and Alexis Dimetry earned an Associate in Science Degree with high honors. Both were home schooled. Chloe Fountain earned an Associate in Arts Degree with high honors and attended Fred T. Foard High School. Each of these graduates saved their family nearly $8,000, which represents an approximate cost for two years of study at CVCC.
Parents agree the savings is a huge benefit to the family education budget. Carter’s mother, Amy, says the program also prepared her son for the next level of independence.
“The academic requirements at CVCC were rigorous, the faculty were professional, but Josh also learned invaluable lessons, like paying attention to deadlines, staying on top of his email communication, and time management,” said Carter. Those lessons will serve him well at NC State University this fall where he’ll major in chemical engineering and paper engineering.
Career and College Promise allows qualified students to simultaneously enroll in high school and earn college transfer or career technical credits tuition free at a North Carolina community college. The credits earned five different CCP college transfer pathways can transfer to any North Carolina public universities, as well as many private colleges or universities.
Area high school seniors who earned technical certificates this year (12 -18 hours of credit), which is equivalent to one semester of college credit, by high school, include:
Alexander Central High School
Anthony Bentley, Welding Technology and Welding Fabrication; Charles Ester, Welding Technology and Welding Fabrication ; John Keeler, Welding Fabrication; Austin Mathews, Welding Technology and Welding Fabrication; Elijah Prince; Welding Technology and Welding Fabrication; and Samuel Taraban, Welding Technology and Welding Fabrication.
Bandys High School
Jordan Beard, Business Administration; Trey Allen, Welding Technology; Justin Clements, Welding Technology; Cruz Crevar, Welding Technology; Klinton Dibble, Welding Technology; Dakota Guin, Welding Technology; Hunter Hoke, Welding Technology;
Thomas Little, Welding Technology; and Christopher Sticco, Welding Technology.
Bunker Hill High School
Cohen Abrams, Welding Technology; Johnathon Brickhouse, Welding Technology; James Bumgarner, Welding Technology and Turfgrass Management Technology; Jacob Frye, Welding Technology; Quincy Hernandez-Acosta, Welding Technology and Turfgrass Management Technology; Garrett Icard, Welding Technology; Thaxton Isenhour, Welding Technology; Nathan Phillips, Welding Technology; Jackson Robbins, Welding Technology; Tyler Shook, Welding Technology; Jacob Yoder, Welding Technology; Seger Conrad, Turfgrass Management Technology; Gabriel Lail, Turfgrass Management Technology; Kody Nash, Turfgrass Management Technology; Anthony Safley, Turfgrass Management Technology; and Dylan White, Turfgrass Management Technology.
Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School
Daniel Beverly, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science Crime Scene; Laysha Galan Duran, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science Crime Scene; Megan Lester, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science Crime Scene; Lisa Tapia, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science Crime Scene; and Christopher Torres, Criminal Justice Technology Forensic Science Crime Scene.
Newton-Conover High School
Matthew Connor, Business Administration.
St. Stephens High School
Matthew Angus, Welding Technology; Joel Betances, Welding Technology; Ferman Chavez, Welding Technology; Jose Cortez, Welding Technology; Luis Hernandez, Welding Technology; Eduardo Ibarra-Lemus, Welding Technology; Jeremy Lovelace, Welding Technology; Edwin Olguin-Trejo, Welding Technology; Gavin Smith, Welding Technology; and Robert Zavala-Aguilera, Welding Technology.
Homeschool
Samuel Fisher, Computer Engineer Technology.
For more information about how a high school student can take advantage of this cost-saving program, visit cvcc.edu/ccp.