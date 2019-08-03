Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently signed Damajae Hicks of Columbia, South Carolina, for men's basketball. Hicks (front row, center) is joined on the front row by his mother Temika Newson (front, right) and CCC&TI Minority Male Mentoring Program Director Elaine Setzer-Maxwell (front, left). (Back row, from left) CCC&TI Athletic Director Matt Anderson, CCC&TI head men's basketball coach Jamison McIver and CCC&TI Director of Enrollment Management Dennis Seagle Jr. Hicks is 6-foot-8 and recently graduated from Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, South Carolina, where he played power forward and center.
Breaking
Hicks signs with CCC&TI for men's basketball
Most Popular
-
Claremont man is recovering after being struck with 2 to 3 pound rock
-
Tacos, beer, coffee on menu at planned development
-
Two arrested after child found in hot car
-
UPDATE: Police confirm identity of woman found dead in Conover Walmart parking lot
-
Death under investigation; body found in Walmart parking lot
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.
Latest Local Offers
PJ ENTERPRIZES, LLC *Tree Trimming *Tree & Stump Removal *Lot Clearing *Firewood *Mulch Avail. *Landscaping *Tree Planting *Crane Truck Avail. Fully Insured - Free Estimates - Reasonable. 704-799-0755; 704-902-0032 All major Credit Cards accepted.
Powell's Home Repair Kitchens/Baths/Windows /Doors Painting/Decks Flooring/Roofing/Damage Repair/Full Remodeling and Updates. Family Owned /Operated 50+yrs. Owner Michael Powell 828-446-2770 *Free Estimates
SIFFORD'S DRAIN CLEANING & PLUMBING Faucet water heaters all manner of plumbing repair dishwasher disposals French drains In Service Since 1981 Call 704-938-2102
Enter from July 10th through the 17th for a chance to win a $50 gift card voucher to be used at JS Linens!
Tell us who you think is the best in the Catawba Valley! Voting begins July 1st and ends August 4th.