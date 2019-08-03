Damajae Hicks

Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute recently signed Damajae Hicks of Columbia, South Carolina, for men's basketball. Hicks (front row, center) is joined on the front row by his mother Temika Newson (front, right) and CCC&TI Minority Male Mentoring Program Director Elaine Setzer-Maxwell (front, left). (Back row, from left) CCC&TI Athletic Director Matt Anderson, CCC&TI head men's basketball coach Jamison McIver and CCC&TI Director of Enrollment Management Dennis Seagle Jr. Hicks is 6-foot-8 and recently graduated from Lower Richland High School in Hopkins, South Carolina, where he played power forward and center.

