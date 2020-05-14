Hickory senior Malakei Sumner recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University next season. Sumner (front row, second from right) was joined by family members and coaches including head football coach Russell Stone (back row, second from left) and athletic director David Craft (back row, far right).
Hickory's Sumner signs with Lenoir-Rhyne
- Beverly Snowden/HPS director of communications
-
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
-
Column: Two teens got trapped in baby swings at a Hickory park. I've done that before.
-
16-year-old one of two shot and killed outside Hickory gas station Sunday night; police searching for suspect
-
Valley Hills Mall reopens with sanitizer in place but many stores still closed
-
Principal charged with DWI in January set to return to Hickory High July 1
-
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Case Farms
Latest Local Offers
For All of your Service, Installation & Repair Needs for Heating & Air ALSO DUCT CLEANING Residential & Commercial Licensed & Insured NC33283 johnnyonthespothvac.com 24 Hour Service Senior Discounts! ¶ Military Discounts! FINANCING NOW AVAILABLE 12 yr. parts and labor warrant…
MOORE'S DAIRY EQUIPMENT, INC.
MICHAEL BROWN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.