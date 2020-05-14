Malakei Sumner
Beverly Snowden/HPS director of communications

Hickory senior Malakei Sumner recently signed his national letter of intent to play football at Lenoir-Rhyne University next season. Sumner (front row, second from right) was joined by family members and coaches including head football coach Russell Stone (back row, second from left) and athletic director David Craft (back row, far right).

