Hickory senior Sebastian Parrish recently signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Belmont Abbey College next season. Parrish (front row, second from right) was joined by family members, athletic director David Craft (back left) and lacrosse coach Doug Knowles (back right).
Hickory's Parrish signs with Belmont Abbey
- Beverly Snowden/HPS director of communications
