Warren Daniels
Beverly Snowden/HPS director of communications

Hickory senior Warren Daniels recently signed his national letter of intent to play lacrosse at Queens University next season. Daniels (front row, second from right) was joined by family members, athletic director David Craft (back left), lacrosse coach Doug Knowles (back center) and soccer coach Brian Jillings (back right).

