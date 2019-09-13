HICKORY — Hickory Trout Unlimited will hold its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
The meeting will be a fly-line leader workshop. The leader is an important part of properly rigging a fly rod. It is an extension of the fly-line and the part that delivers the fly to the fish. Improperly designed it will not properly cast the fly and can scare the fish.
Brandon Harrison will discuss function, materials, types and tapers for our local fish. Leader examples for dry fly, indicator nymphing, long line streamer (floating line) sinking line streamer, musky leaders, popper/ bass top water, as well as a variety of Euro nymphing leaders. Materials will be available for everyone to practice blood knots and tie their own leader to suit their rod and style of fishing. Bring your nymphing rod and nippers.
A buffet will be held at 5:30 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Market on Main Cellar at 332 First Ave. SW. Free parking is available across the street. RSVP to HKYNCTUpres@gmail.com if you will be attending.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.