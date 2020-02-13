HICKORY - The Hickory Trout Unlimited chapter will meet Tuesday at the Market on Main Cellar. The program is open to the public.
The subject this month will be "Euro Nymphing Techniques," presented by Brandon Harrison, a local guide and Euro nymphing instructor. He will be discussing the techniques on how to be successful at it. Everyone attending will receive a ticket for the drawing of an Orvis fly rod.
The program will be at 6:30 p.m. with an optional buffet at 5:30 p.m. The buffet is $12 including tip. Free parking is available directly across the street at 332 First Ave. SW. If you plan to attend the buffet, RSVP to HkyNCTU@gmail.com.
