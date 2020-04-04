Utility customers who are challenged in the middle of a pandemic to make their payments will be able to set up a payment plan with the city.
The city announced that it is developing a payment plan option in a release on Friday.
The city is offering the plan to comply with N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s order temporarily prohibiting disconnection of utilities and collection of late fees.
The order also requires that service providers “give residential customers at least six months to pay outstanding bills,” according to a release from the governor’s office.
For more information on payment plans and other questions about utilities, call 828-323-7424.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.