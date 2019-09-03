The Delmarva (Maryland) Shorebirds and Hickory Crawdads have had the top two overall records in the South Atlantic League much of the season and Wednesday night they'll begin a three-game series for the right to play in the championship series.
Both clubs set marks for their best records in team history. Delmarva put up 90 wins, the first SAL team to hit that plateau since 2006. Hickory set its mark with a win on the final day of the season.
Both the Crawdads and Shorebirds used stout pitching to get to the top of the league. Crawdads manager Matt Hagen thinks that will set the tone for the series.
“It should be a good series,” Hagen said. “I know that their pitching has been has been strong and our pitching has been pretty darn strong, too.”
A key matchup in the series will be how the Crawdads will match up with Delmarva’s pitching. Hickory finished the season at the top, or near the top of most offensive categories in the SAL. Despite the Shorebirds' pitching staff, which led the SAL in ERA and WHIP to go with 20 shutouts, Hagen said his squad will approach the series as they have all season.
“I think the key for us is to continue to play our style of baseball and not look at it as anything different,” said Hagen. “That’s hard to do because everybody wants to make more out of it because it’s the playoffs. I’m going to try harder and I’m going to make plays that aren’t there to be made. I think the team that makes the least amount of mistakes is going to come out on top.”
Delmarva Shorebirds (90-48, first-half division winner) vs. Hickory Crawdads (83-52, second-half division winner)
SITES: Game 1, Wednesday, Sept. 4 at L.P. Frans Stadium, 7 p.m.; Game 2, Friday Sept. 6 at Arthur W. Purdue Stadium, Salisbury, Md, 7:05 p.m.; Game 3 (if necessary), Sept. 7 at Arthur W. Purdue Stadium, 7:05 p.m.
AFFILIATIONS: Delmarva (Baltimore Orioles), Hickory (Texas Rangers)
PITCHING PROBABLES (Delmarva/Hickory)
Wednesday: RHP Grayson Rodriguez (10-4, 2.68 ERA, 129 K, 36 BB) vs. RHP Ricky Vanasco (0-0, 1.69, 16 K, 3 BB)
Friday: RHP Gray Fentner (8-2, 1.81, 123 K, 43 BB) vs. RHP Abdiel Mendoza (2-2, 3.15, 75 K, 25 BB)
Saturday: TBD vs. RHP Ronny Henriquez (6-6, 4.50, 99 K, 27 BB)
RECENT SERIES HISTORY: The Crawdads took four of seven from the Shorebirds this season with all the games occurring in Maryland. A year ago, Delmarva was 10-7 against the Crawdads with a 6-4 record at L.P. Frans. The season series win was just the second over Hickory since 2009, when the Crawdads 'affiliation with the Rangers began. Over that 11-year span, the Crawdads are 83-58 against the Shorebirds, 43-25 at Frans. The lone playoff series between the two franchises occurred in 2002, when the Crawdads defeated the Shorebirds in the Northern Division series before winning their first SAL championship.
ABOUT HICKORY
SAL Playoffs history: 1994, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2015, 2019
SAL Championships: 2002, 2004, 2015
Manager: Matt Hagen (2nd season)
MLB Prospects: (team rankings are by MLB.com): 3B Josh Jung (No. 1, No. 5 overall 3B, No. 56 in top-100), RHP Cole Winn No. 2 (4), SS Jonathan Ornelas (17), RHP Ronny Henriquez (19), RHP Ricky Vanasco (24)
Possible lineups (slash line (avg/on-base/slugging): C Matt Whatley (.234/.349/.321); 1B Tyreque Reed (.282/.369/.517); 2B Jax Biggers (.282/.369/.353); 3B Josh Jung (.287/.363/.389); SS Jonathan Ornelas (.257/.333/.373); LF Kole Enright (.258/.333/.475) or Ryan Anderson (.271/.335/.453); CF Miguel Aparicio (.251/.297/.431); RF Pedro Gonzalez (.248/.317/.471).
SAL RANKINGS
Individual Batting:
Miguel Aparicio – 2nd triples (8), 9th slugging percentage (.431).
Pedro Gonzalez – Tied for 1st home runs (23), 5th slugging percentage (.471), tied for 8th RBIs (67), 9th total bases, 10th OPS (.787).
Matt Whatley – Tied for 6th walks (62), tied for 8th stolen bases (29)
Individual Pitching:
Grant Anderson – Tied for 9th games pitched (37)
Team Batting (key SAL rankings):
Slash line (Batting Average/OBP/Slugging %/OPS): .251(2nd)/.326 (3rd)/.418 (1st)/.744 (1st).
1st home runs, 1st total bases, fewest strikeouts, 3rd runs scored, 3rd doubles, 3rd triples,
Team Pitching:
2nd WHIP (1.19), 2nd fewest runs allowed, 3rd ERA (3.35), 3rd fewest hits allowed, 3rd fewest walks allowed, 4th best opponent batting avg. (.230)
Team Fielding:
1st fielding pct. (.980), fewest errors committed (101). Catcher Matt Whatley threw out 33 runners attempting to steal, tied for 1st in SAL.
ABOUT DELMARVA
SAL Playoffs history: 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2005
SAL Championships: 1997, 2000
Manager: Kyle Moore (1st season)
MLB Prospects: (team rankings are by MLB.com): C Adley Rutschman (No. 1, No. 1 catching prospect, No. 6 top-100), RHP Grayson Rodriguez (2, No. 44 top-100), SS Adam Hall (14), LHP Drew Rom (19), 3B Jean Carlos Encarnacion (29)
Possible lineups: C Adley Rutschman (.154/.261/.333) or Cody Roberts (.241/.323/.277); 1B Seamus Curran (.224/.306/.379); 2B Ryne Ogren (.253/.343/.318); 3B Juan Carlos Encarnacion (.240/.293/.356): SS Adam Hall (.298/.385/.395); LF Doran Turchin (.207/.316/.338) or Shayne Fontana (.254/.338/.429); CF Nick Horvath (.200/.313/.312); RF Johnny Rizer (.310/.359/.401)
SAL RANKINGS
Individual Batting:
Seamus Curren – Tied for 6th home runs (17)
Juan Carlos Encarnacion – 7th strikeouts (145)
Adam Hall – 2nd hits, 3rd stolen bases (33), 4th runs scored, 5th batting avg. (.298), 9th on-base pct. (.385)
Individual pitching:
Matt De La Rosa – Tied for 7th games pitched (38)
Gray Fenter – 10th strikeouts (123)
Hector Guance – 1st hit batters (18), 2nd walks allowed (66), tied for 7th wins (9)
Matthew Hammonds- Tied for 9th games pitched (37)
Grayson Rodriguez – Tied for 3rd wins (10), tied for 7th strikeouts (129)
Team Batting (key SAL rankings):
Slash line (Batting Average/OBP/Slugging %/OPS): .244 (5th)/.323 (5th)/.354 (9th)/.677 (7th).
4th hits, 5th runs scored, 11th home runs.
Team Pitching:
1st ERA (3.00), 1st shutouts (20), 1st strikeouts, 1st WHIP (1.18), 1st opponent batting avg. (.205), fewest hits allowed, fewest runs allowed, fewest HRs allowed, most walks allowed,
Team Fielding:
2nd fielding pct. (.979), 2nd fewest errors committed (102).
