HICKORY - Due to the current restrictions related to the coronavirus, the Hickory Community Theatre has canceled the final performances of "Shakespeare in Love" that were scheduled for this weekend.
HCT has also postponed the Guild beer tasting that was to take place on March 17, as well as the upcoming performances of "Exit Laughing" that were scheduled for March 27 through April 11. New dates for these events will be announced.
Ticket holders for any of these events are advised to contact the box office at 828-328-2283 or email boxoffice@hickorytheatre.org.
Due to the cancellation of "Shakespeare in Love" and travel advisories, the scheduled visit by the next candidate for the artistic director position has been tentatively postponed to the weekend of May 16 and 17.
Performances of "Evita" are still going on as scheduled, May 8-24, and tickets will be on sale mid-April.
