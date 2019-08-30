Hickory Tavern Chapter DAR honors members

NEWTON — During their recent annual open house, Hickory Tavern Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution honored longtime members and welcomed guests.
Honored with a certificate for 60 years of service was Martha Abernethy Wolfe. She is the longest continuous serving member of the chapter. She was surprised to have 10 members of her family present to enjoy her receiving this honor.
Also honored for 40 years of service was Elizabeth McComb Reynolds, who was unable to be present; Margaret Hedgepeth Matthews , with 30 years of service; and Peggy Hipp Woods, with 25 years of service. This is the 21st year Hickory Tavern has hosted their open house at Maple Grove.
Regent Andrea Benfield welcomed members and guests, gave a brief description about DAR membership based on lineage decent, and shared Hickory Tavern’s events and activities during the past year. Three guests, interested in DAR membership attended. During the past year, Hickory Tavern welcomed 10 new daughters to the chapter. The chapter meets the second Tuesday at 12:30 p.m., September through May at the Catawba Country Club.
