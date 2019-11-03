A sixth-grade student at Grandview Middle School was recently recognized by the Hickory Public Schools (HPS) Board of Education for achieving national distinction for his creative poetry writing, according to an HPS press release.
After completing his fifth-grade year at Longview Elementary School, Henry Coffey and his family drove to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma where he competed at the National Beta Club Convention. Henry had already been selected as a winner in North Carolina by this time, qualifying him for the nationals.
Henry was required to write poetry in the presence of the judges during the convention. With all the nerves that can accompany such a fierce competition, Henry was awarded sixth place in the nation for his creative work, according to the release.
During a meeting of the HPS Board of Education, Henry was awarded a certificate for his national achievement, followed by a huge round of applause from the audience, according to the release. He was joined by his Longview principal, Judy Jolly, and his Grandview principal, Jennifer Griffin. In addition, the entire Coffey family joined Henry for the celebration, along with Board Chairman Bryan Graham and Superintendent Robbie Adell.
