Beginning Thursday, 12th Avenue NW (also known as Geitner Road), from Old Lenoir Road to Sixth Street NW, will be resurfaced, according to a press release from the city of Hickory.
The project will take approximately one week to complete, according to the release. The road will remain open throughout the project; however, delays are possible.
Construction crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Work zones will be established and clearly marked, according to the release. For the safety of motorists and street crews, drivers are asked to slow down and exercise caution when traveling through the area.
