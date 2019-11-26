Damage to the Vitamin Shoppe store in Hickory is estimated at $20,000 after a woman crashed a vehicle through the front door Monday.

Phyllis Diane Baseler, 78, of Taylorsville, was driving in a shopping center parking lot on U.S. 70 Southeast when her vehicle accelerated, crashing through the front doors of the Vitamin Shoppe, according to an accident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.

According to the report, Baseler said she was parking in front of the store and the accelerator in her vehicle got hung up.

No citation was issued at the scene, according to the report, and no injuries were reported.

The store is closed to repair the front entrance, said Hunter Williams, assistant manager of The Vitamin Shoppe. He said it could take several days to finish repairs.

