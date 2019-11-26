Damage to the Vitamin Shoppe store in Hickory is estimated at $20,000 after a woman crashed a vehicle through the front door Monday.
Phyllis Diane Baseler, 78, of Taylorsville, was driving in a shopping center parking lot on U.S. 70 Southeast when her vehicle accelerated, crashing through the front doors of the Vitamin Shoppe, according to an accident report filed by the Hickory Police Department.
According to the report, Baseler said she was parking in front of the store and the accelerator in her vehicle got hung up.
No citation was issued at the scene, according to the report, and no injuries were reported.
The store is closed to repair the front entrance, said Hunter Williams, assistant manager of The Vitamin Shoppe. He said it could take several days to finish repairs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.