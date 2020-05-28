Hickory, St. Stephens among graduations to be held this week in Catawba County

Five high schools in Catawba County will host graduations this week.
Hickory High School will host their graduation ceremony at L.P. Frans Stadium on May 29 starting at 3:30 p.m. with a second graduation at 6 p.m.
Ten graduates at a time will disembark from cars, line up at least six feet apart, and will approach the stage, according to a press release from Hickory Public Schools. As each graduate crosses the stage, their name will be called out over the sound system and broadcast live on social media. Graduates will receive their diploma and then re-enter the car.
At 9 p.m., a fireworks show will celebrate the Class of 2020.
Hickory Career and Arts Magnet will hold a virtual graduation on May 29 at 2 p.m.
The ceremony will be hosted at the school with only administration in attendance and seniors will use Zoom, a video communications service, to take part, according to HCAM Principal Eric Puryear.
The ceremony will include a welcome and expectations during the virtual graduation, student speeches, the principal’s address, declaration of graduates and more.
Discovery High School will host their graduation outside Corinth Reformed United Church in Hickory on May 28 at 6:30 p.m.
Students and families will park outside the church and only immediate family members are allowed to attend, according to a letter from the school sent out to students.
Only students will leave the vehicles. Family is asked to stay in their cars throughout the ceremony.
Once each student receives their diploma, they will return to their vehicle.
St. Stephens High School will host modified graduation ceremonies on May 29 starting at 6 p.m. and May 30 starting at 9 a.m. Due to concerns about inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the school’s gym, according to Doug Rhoney, director of secondary education for Catawba County Schools. Students will enter the building one at a time with their families to receive their diploma.
Catawba Rosenwald Education Center will be graduating nine seniors this year. Since their group is small enough to abide by current health guidelines, they will hold their graduation at the school on May 29 at 11 a.m.
