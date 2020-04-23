Although the Hickory Hoyas had their 2020 season suspended in mid-March due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2018 East Coast Basketball League runner-ups could have several players representing the Hickory Basketball Club in the seventh annual installment of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) this summer. Founded in 2014, TBT is a 64-team, single-elimination tournament that is open to all with the first-place team taking home $2 million and that team’s fan base equally splitting an additional $200,000.
The Hickory Basketball Club was founded by Hoyas owner/coach Jeff Johnson, and while the squad has missed the cut twice in its efforts to participate in TBT, the hope is that the third time will be the charm. The Primetime Players, winners of all five ECBL championships, competed in the tournament in 2018 and are again vying for a spot this year.
Over 80 prospective teams are listed on TBT’s website, although the majority of them are currently listed as ineligible to participate, possibly due to not yet having the minimum amount of seven players. The Hickory Basketball Club is one of the eligible teams and, if selected when the official bracket is released on June 22, would play in the eight-team West Virginia Regional at Charleston Coliseum July 24-26.
The remaining seven regional sites include Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio; SRC Arena and Events Center in Syracuse, New York; Oman Arena in Jackson, Tennessee; Cox Pavilion in Paradise, Nevada; Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Texas; Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.; and Polk State College in Winter Haven, Florida. The eight regional winners advance to Championship Week at University of Dayton Arena in Ohio Aug. 6-11 to play the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds (the title game will air Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. on ESPN).
The following players are presently listed on the Hickory Basketball Club’s roster: point guards Keandre Marion (Vermillion College) and Junior Robinson (Mount St. Mary’s University), shooting guards Luquon Choice (Lincoln Memorial University), Isiah Cureton (Wingate University), Justin Glover (Winston-Salem State University) and Danny Sanders (Mars Hill University), small forwards Quay Fewell (West Virginia State University) and Chris Wray (Mount St. Mary’s University) and power forwards Justin Knox (University of Alabama/UNC Chapel Hill) and Darius Leonard (Wake Forest University).
Of the 10 players currently listed for the Hickory Basketball Club, six — Marion, Choice, Cureton, Glover, Sanders and Fewell — are also members of the Hoyas’ 2020 roster. Additionally, Johnson is set to serve as the team’s head coach.
The more support the Hickory Basketball Club receives, the better chance it has of being selected to participate in TBT. To show your support and claim your share of the potential first-place winnings, visit www.thetournament.com and search for the Hickory Basketball Club under the “Teams” tab. Then click on the orange box that says “Support Team” and fill out the form before verifying the email that is sent to you.
For more information including a link to purchase tickets, visit www.thetournament.com.
