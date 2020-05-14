The city of Hickory is planning a $10.6 million overhaul of the Old Lenoir Road area and residents have until June 1 to weigh in on the plans.
The current plans show a 10-foot path for walking and biking along Old Lenoir Road, Third Avenue Court NW, Third Avenue Drive NW and Ninth Street NW.
The path will run from the intersection of Main Avenue to the area near the Water Treatment plant. It will connect with two other city projects currently under development – the City Walk and Riverwalk.
The Old Lenoir Road is part of the extensive urban trail system planned by the city that will reach from Lenoir-Rhyne University through downtown Hickory and Old Lenoir Road to Lake Hickory and eventually to Hickory Regional Airport.
The Old Lenoir Road project is being funded in part by a grant of nearly $8.5 million the city received. The city has hired the firm Vaughn & Melton to design the project.
The current project schedule shows right-of-way acquisition starting in June, the planning process wrapping up in August and construction beginning in the fall.
