KANNAPOLIS — After seven years as the head coach of the Hickory High varsity boys basketball team, Andy Poplin is headed back to the county he grew up in. The 49-year-old was announced Thursday as the new head boys coach at A.L. Brown in Cabarrus County, which is also home to Mount Pleasant and Concord, where he previously held coaching jobs.
Poplin coached at Mount Pleasant for nine years beginning with the 1994-95 season before spending four seasons at Concord, his alma mater. He led the Spiders to a 3A state title in 2007 before resigning after acknowledging two North Carolina High School Athletic Association rules governing working with players out of season had been violated.
Poplin replaced Lavell Hall as Hickory’s head coach in 2013, leading the Red Tornadoes to winning seasons in each of his seven years at the helm. Hickory enters the 2020-21 campaign with six consecutive 20-win seasons, including a 22-6 mark this past winter.
A 1993 Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate, Poplin has won over 350 games in his head coaching career. He will also teach physical education at A.L. Brown beginning this August after serving in the same capacity at Hickory.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the Kannapolis community as a teacher and basketball coach at A. L. Brown High School. This is a great honor,” said Poplin. “I’d like to thank God for this new platform in Kannapolis. I’d like to thank my new principal, Mr. (Angelo) DelliSanti, and my new athletic director, Coach (Empsy) Thompson, for allowing me the opportunity to share my vision with them for Kannapolis basketball.
“As we grow our foundation and build our culture, my goals and my vision is to grow young men, build character and set each player up for success beyond A. L. Brown High School,” he added. “To build this culture of excellence, we need everyone to be all-in. I want our players to grow and be better men because of their experience in our program. I want to serve our players’ heart, not just their talent.”
Poplin replaces Shelwyn Klutz, who stepped down in February after 23 seasons as the Wonders’ head coach. Klutz will retire from teaching at the end of the current school year.
A.L. Brown was 18-9 this past season, posting its second straight winning season and reaching the second round of the state playoffs after finishing with a losing record each of the previous five years. The Wonders compete in the South Piedmont 3A Conference alongside three-time defending league champion Cox Mill, Central Cabarrus, Concord, Jay M. Robinson and Northwest Cabarrus.
“I know we have our work cut out for us,” Poplin told The Charlotte Observer. “Basketball is a great program to grow young people, and I think Kannapolis is a good place, and Shelwyn Klutz did a great job. He’s a great man, and to be kind of following in his footsteps is a big deal. He laid the foundation. I’ll just try to keep pushing.”
As for Poplin, he helped continue the Red Tornadoes’ winning tradition this past season by leading them to the third round of the state playoffs, where they lost to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference rival Freedom. The Patriots posted a 29-1 record and made it to the state championship game, which was ultimately postponed amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“We are incredibly excited about Coach Poplin’s ability to continue our school’s traditions of both success and character within our athletics program,” said DelliSanti. “Coach Poplin’s record as a coach is impeccable and, in the short time that I have gotten to know him, his character seems equally outstanding. I look forward to working alongside Coach Poplin for many years to come.”
“Coach Klutz established a legacy of excellence,” added Kannapolis City Schools Superintendent Chip Buckwell,” and Coach Poplin will build and expand on that legacy. When you follow a coach who has been a leader for 20-plus years, it is difficult, but we are looking forward to Coach Poplin working to help our Wonders become better students and basketball players.”
