HICKORY — Rehearsals for Hickory Rings! begin on Thursday, Aug. 29, with concerts on Sunday, Nov. 17, Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Thursday, Nov. 21. There are two ensembles for Hickory Rings! meeting at 6 and 7 p.m. for three and six octaves, respectively. If interested in playing, contact Mike Watson at mikewatson3737@yahoo.com.
Hickory Rings! was formed in April 2012 from the vision of local hand bell/music directors desiring to have a stellar ensemble performing the finest in existing and new hand bell repertoire. The group includes musicians from Catawba, Alexander, Burke, Caldwell and Lincoln counties.
Membership for Hickory Rings! is by audition. For more information, contact Watson at mikewatson3737@yahoo.com.