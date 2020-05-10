With the help of 33 nutrition workers and 21 bus drivers, Hickory Public Schools delivers an average of 15,550 meals each per week to kids in Hickory.
Nutrition workers meet every Monday and Tuesday to prep food and have them ready for delivery to feed an average 1,550 children per week, according to Kristen Bealler, director of child nutrition.
Nutrition workers only work two days per week and bus drivers only on Tuesdays to reduce the amount of front-line exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each child is delivered five breakfasts and lunches, Bealler said. “We try to incorporate as many fresh fruits and vegetables as we can through our vendor,” she said.
Once the food is prepared, bus drivers deliver the food using the previously planned bus routes, said Renric Pope, transportation coordinator for Hickory Public Schools.
The buses leave Hickory High School by 9:45 a.m., and the last bus returns around 2:15 p.m, Pope said. Drivers travel at least 350 miles a day, delivering food to 606 stops.
Kids meet the drivers at the bus stops. “It was hit and miss the first few days, but now we’re pretty consistent with stop times and the kids know when to be at the stop,” Pope said. “If they miss us, they will call and we’ll go back. We don’t want anyone to not get meals that we have for them.”
Pope said the greatest reward in delivering the food is “to know that the students have access to nutritional meals while they’re out of school. It’s sad to say, but some would not have enough, or any, food if we were not able to deliver these meals each week.”
“Families are very appreciative of the service we provide to their children each week,” Bealler said. “The children appear to be enjoying their grab bags of meals and are always happy to see their bus driver or cafeteria team member each week. We have received drawings, letters and thank-you notes each week.”
Bealler said they would offer meals through the summer regardless of funding. “Many employees that have been working this program are requesting to continue to work through the summer.”
