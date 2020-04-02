An urgent request for medical supplies led Hickory Public Schools to donate more than 3,000 items to Catawba Valley Medical Center.
N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper signed an executive order in late March allowing government entities to accept and donate personal protective equipment. The order allowed Hickory's schools to donate 3,206 items of medical supplies, such as gloves, masks and goggles, according to Karen Boyles, Hickory Public Schools career and technical education coordinator.
“The majority of the supplies being donated came from our new nursing fundamentals lab at Hickory Career and Art Magnet High (HCAM),” Boyles said. “These items were purchased with CTE (career and technical education) funds for students to use while learning the skills required to prepare them to become a certified nursing assistant.”
“… when the hospital sent us the urgent request, we decided to donate the extra supplies in hopes of protecting our local health-care workers during this COVID-19 crisis,” Boyles said.
Items donated included hairnets, gloves, hand sanitizer, face masks, hospital gowns and goggles.
“The severe shortage of medical grade personal protective equipment is endangering health-care workers across the world,” Catawba Valley Medical Center's Chief Development Officer Guy Guarino said. “Keeping our employees safe and protecting them is our top priority.”
It was a learning experience for students, as well.
"As we groom our students to join the medical profession it is necessary to install empathy and a sense of partnership,” Amy Elliott, health science teacher at HCAM, said. “During this time, it is crucial that we show our students that community stands united. The medical community is on the front lines now and our students are being shown how the theories we teach in class apply to real life.”
“Our students should certainly feel proud to share the vital supplies,” William Remsen, health science teacher at Hickory High, said. “Not only are they sharing these supplies, I know they are spreading all of the knowledge they obtained in our classroom to keep their friends and families at home safe and healthy. Although these times are as unpredictable as you can imagine, I have full confidence in our students to step up and take action to help beat this virus."
Matt Webber, director of marketing and corporate communications at Catawba Valley Health System, said they have also received supplies from Catawba County Schools, Newton-Conover City Schools and Catawba Valley Community College.
Webber said local hospitals are still in need of supplies. Those interested in donating can reach out to Guarino at gguarino@cvmc.us. They are in need of medical grade masks, gloves, gowns and face shields.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.