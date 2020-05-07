In a year of upheaval for students across Catawba County, a local company is finding a way to ensure the class of 2020 is honored.
Wallace Printing in Hickory has printed roughly 1,200 yard signs with messages of congratulations free of charge for students graduating throughout the county.
Dan Wallace said his daughter Kimberly, who runs the company with him, came up with the idea. The business reached out to the individual school systems.
Dan Wallace estimated the value of the signs to be around $1,500 for the 1,200 signs.
“We just hope it gets the graduates the recognition that they deserve,” Dan Wallace said.
Kimberly Wallace said the signs for the Newton-Conover and Catawba County school systems have been made already and that those for Hickory are being finished.
The signs are being distributed through the individual schools.
The individual school systems are in the process of finalizing their graduation plans.
Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools, said principals will be submitting graduation plans to Superintendent Robbie Adell by Friday.
Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover and Newton-Conover Public Information Officer John Robinson both said they hope to have graduation plans soon.
