Capt. Jeff Young of the Hickory Police Department confirmed Monday night’s shooting that left three dead and one injured was a murder-suicide. He said no charges are pending.
Hickory police were dispatched to a home on 17th Avenue NE on Monday. Officers found Roxanne Auton Mitchem and Jessica Rose Fowler dead with gunshot wounds. David Christopher Covington, Fowler’s estranged husband, was also found dead at the home with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a previous Hickory Record article.
Police also found Dorrian Doral Pearson with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital. Young did not release an update on Pearson’s condition.
When asked about children, who were confirmed by police to be in the home at the time of the shooting, Young said he could not release any information because they are juveniles.
When asked for details about a weapon or weapons used in the shooting, Young declined to answer. “No additional information will be provided about the specifics of the investigation,” Young said in an email to the Hickory Daily Record.