At least some drivers appear to be having trouble navigating some of the new curb extensions and natural areas being installed in downtown Hickory.
However, the city says it’s a simple matter of giving drivers time to get used to the new changes.
On Wednesday, one of the new natural areas at the intersection of Trade Alley and Second Street NW showed signs of being driven through from a vehicle turning left from Trade Alley.
Hickory Public Services Director Kevin Greer acknowledged the city has received some complaints about the changes downtown, but said the additions are “no more intrusive than the parking spaces and hatched out areas previously.
“As with anything new, visitors will have to get used to the new alignment and this should reduce over time,” Greer said. “There is enough room for turning movements by vehicles that would customarily use this area.”
Greer also said emergency vehicles have not reported any problems with the new curbing and natural areas and the additional features provide enough clearance for those vehicles.
Road closures in downtownSections of Second and Third Streets in downtown Hickory will be closed through Nov. 5 as workers add new crosswalks along First Avenue NW, according to a release from the city.
The closures, which will occur in a series, will start on the eastern part of Second Street and proceed along First Avenue to the west, according to the release.
Each of the road sections is only expected to be closed for a day each, according to the release.
