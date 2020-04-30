A Hickory community joined together to donate more than $2,000 and a large load of food to the Second Harvest Food Bank.
Lee Muncy, a resident of the Lawson’s Creek community, said he was moved to action after seeing a commercial for the food bank.
He reached out to the food bank in Hickory asking what he could do. Muncy credits Pamela Reid, manager of the Second Harvest branch in Hickory, with inspiring him to include the entire community.
“I just thought that our neighborhood is really lucky,” Muncy said. “Nobody in our neighborhood has had to worry about a meal, or about a kid or a grandchild and the thought of suffering kids, hungry kids just kind of rips (at you),” Muncy said.
Muncy said he was humbled by the response from the neighborhood. The effort raised more than $2,000 and enough food to fill up a third of Muncy’s dining room, prior to Thursday’s delivery at the food bank.
Reid said the donations will go a long way. “Every dollar is actually feeding a family,” Reid said. “And so this right here, you do the math.”
The neighborhood plans to start holding similar food drives twice a year, Muncy said.
He added that he would like to see other neighborhoods start donation efforts of their own and that he would be willing to talk with people from other communities about the best way to go about it.
Muncy said people can email him at leemuncy1958@gmail.com. For more information on the food bank in Hickory, call 704-763-9617.
