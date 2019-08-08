HICKORY — The Hickory Music Factory has received a $10,000 grant from The Corning Incorporated Foundation for its “One Music for All” after-school and homeschooled music program.
Hickory-area elementary and middle school students will be able to sign up for violin, ukulele, percussion, or chorus and learn in an ensemble setting.
“One Music for All” has been a long-term vision of the Hickory Music Factory. The nonprofit organization has partnered with Inspired Learning, an after-school program, to help bus children to the Hickory Music Factory. Students from Longview Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Viewmont Elementary, Oakwood Elementary, Jenkins Elementary, Grandview Middle and Northview Middle schools will be able to participate in the program. In addition, “One Music for All” will include the Hickory homeschool community and students can sign up for the class as long as they have transportation.
Class days and times are as follows: Thursdays — middle school chorus 12:30-1:30 p.m. and middle school violin, ukulele, percussion, and chorus, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; Fridays — elementary school violin, ukulele, and percussion, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The music program will start in the fall of 2019 and go through the spring of 2020 and will take place at the Hickory Music Factory (1515,12th St. Drive NW, Hickory). There is no cost to participate and is first come, first served. Approximately 120 students will be served throughout the year.
The Corning Incorporated Foundation is a charitable contributions organization established by Corning Incorporated in 1952. Through leadership and collaboration, the foundation strives to foster vibrant, enriching, and supportive Corning communities. The foundation focuses on education, human services, culture, and volunteerism in Corning business locations.
For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Tony Eltora at 828-308-5659 or contact@hickorymusicfactory.com. To find out additional calendar information for the Hickory Music Factory or how you can help volunteer or donate, visit hickorymusicfactory.com.