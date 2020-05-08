Hickory Motor Speedway will re-open for competition on Saturday, May 16, according to a Thursday afternoon press release. No fans will be permitted to attend the first event, which will not be sanctioned by NASCAR.
“It’s been a long road over the last seven weeks, but I am excited to see what’s ahead in short track racing,” said HMS general manager Kevin Piercy. “I want to thank the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Catawba County Public Health for planning for the event scheduled for May 16 and our future events. I would suggest that all tracks work with the NCDHHS and their local officials for the guidance to protect our competitors, fans and workers.”
HMS hosted its first race of the 2020 season on March 7, but has been unable to hold additional events due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. With fans unable to attend the upcoming event, Piercy says he hopes to make an announcement soon about potential pay-per-view options.
Five divisions will compete during the May 16 event: Late Models, Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, 4-Cylinders and Renegades.
“Hickory Motor Speedway looks forward to the day that fans will be allowed to fill up our grandstands soon,” said Piercy. “Please be patient, we cannot wait to have you back.”
