The Carolina Custom Golf Cart Super Trucks led off the evening with the running of a 35-lap event. Joey Shuryan in the No. 30 took the top spot in qualifying with Travis Baity in the No. 70 starting to his outside. Dennis Trivette in the No. 28 and Charlie Watson in the No. 6 made up row two.
The start saw Shuryan nose ahead to the early lead with Baity and Trivette giving close chase. Watson moved around Baity and Trivette to give chase to the leader. Lap six saw contact between Watson and Shuryan and brought out the caution with Shuryan spinning and Watson sent to the rear. Baity and Trivette battled from the front row on the restart with Baity taking the top spot. Shuryan and Watson worked their way through the field and had a furious 10-lap, side-by-side battle for second. Watson eventually took the spot and give chase to the leader Baity. Watson caught Baity and saw the lead duo side by side for the top spot. Lap 26 saw Watson finally nosed ahead for the top spot. Watson held on to the lead and grabbed the win. Baity finished second with Shuryan finishing third. Trivette came home in fourth and Zach Hale in the No. 97 finished fifth.
After a long and exhausting week of repairs from last week’s skirmish, the Street Stocks were next to hit the famed 3/8 mile oval for 30 laps of action. Jesse Clark in the No. 5 set a fast time taking the pole position while Ethan Johnson in the No. 2 started outside of the front row. Drew Cox in the No. 21 rolled off in third with Derek Fowler in the No. 31 in fourth.
The green flag saw Clark pull to the early lead. Cox pulled alongside Johnson and give battle for second. Cox took the position and give chase to the leader Clark. Fowler pulled under Johnson and pressured him for third. Lap 18 saw Johnson’s run end as he pulled to pit road and parked for the remainder of the event. Cox drew up to Clark’s rear bumper on lap 19 and put constant pressure on the leader. Cox bided his time and pulled to the inside of Clark on the final lap as they drove off into turn one. The lead duo battled hard but clean for the win with neither giving an inch. Cox and Clark came off of turn four side by side and drove under the checkered flag in a photo finish. Timing and scoring showed Cox taking the win by only .002 of a second in a spectacular finish. Clark was disappointed but posted the second-place finish with Fowler finishing third. Marshall Sutton in the No. 64 finished fourth and Kevin Eby in the No. 03 came home in fifth.
Hitting the track next was the Paramount Auto Group Limited Late Models for their 35-lap battle. The front row was made up of the current division points leaders with Cody DeMarmels in the No. 18 on the pole with the No. 44 of Josh Kossek starting to his outside. Connor Jones in the No. 2 and Kosma Guznyakov in the No. 33 made up row two for the start. The green flag saw Kossek move to the early lead with DeMarmels close behind. Guznyakov moved to third and closed in behind the front duo. DeMarmels pressured for the lead repeatedly until he finally moved by Kossek for the top spot. Jones moved around Guznyakov for third and looked to chase down the front duo. DeMarmels hung on for the win and extended his points lead. Kossek finished second with Jones finishing third. Jax Redline in the No. 5 finished fourth with Guznyakov coming home in fifth.
With long hours and many repairs following a major accident two weeks ago in their previous race, the Renegades rolled back in for a 20-lap feature. Spencer Dickinson in the No. 6 paced time trials and started from the point with the No. 1 of Justin Austin to his outside. Brian Larkin in the No. 7 inherited the point for the start with Austin to his outside.
Larkin pulled to the early lead but on lap two he nearly spun in front of the field. He made a spectacular save to avoid a disaster, but get passed by Austin for the lead. Dickinson had to start from the rear, but by lap three worked his way to third. Dickinson pressured Larkin for second and made the pass with 10 laps to go. Lap 19 saw the caution fly as Robbie Hollifield in the No. 51 spun. The restart saw Austin and Dickinson side by side for the green flag. Austin nosed ahead for the lead with Dickinson getting pressured by Larkin for second. Austin drove on to the win with Dickinson pulling to his outside at the checkered flag for second. Zach Mullins in the No. 72 bounced back from a hard crash two weeks earlier for third place, the No. 95 of Rodney Elkins finished fourth and Megan Campbell in the No. 69 capped off a good run finishing fifth.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Late Models closed out the night’s events with a huge 80-lap feature. Gage Painter in the No. 12 set a torrid lap dipping into the 14 second bracket to take the pole position with the No. 15 of Ryan Millington starting to his outside. Points leader Thomas Beane in the No. 31 started inside of row two and Nolan Pope in the No. 1 to his outside.
Painter and Millington dueled door to door before Millington nosed ahead for the early lead. Beane gave chase in third with the No. 5 of Cole Glasson moving up to fourth. Chris Hudspeth in the No. 28 ran in fifth and got pressure for the position by the No. 98 of Adam Lemke. The first six cars proceeded nose-to-tail through lap 25 with the field setting a blistering pace. Lap 28 saw Hudspeth move around Glasson for fourth. Lemke also made the move under Glasson moving to fifth on lap 31. As Hudspeth tried to reel in third place Beane, he once again faced pressure from Lemke. Lap 53 saw Lemke complete the pass for fourth position on Hudspeth. Glasson faced pressure from Pope for position with Pope taking the spot on lap 62. Beane started to close in on Painter for second while Lemke closed in on Beane for third. Millington drove on to the win. Painter hung on to finish second. Beane and Lemke came to the finish line side by side with Beane nosing ahead finishing third and Lemke settling for fourth. Hudspeth rounded out the top five in fifth.
The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series is off next week but will be back in action in two weeks, August 10, at America’s Most Famous Short Track with a full slate of racing excitement.
The Cars Racing Tour will visit Hickory Motor Speedway August 3, for the running of the Throwback 276, a doubleheader featuring 138 laps of door to door racing for each of the Late Models and Super Late Models.
