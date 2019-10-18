HICKORY - Hickory Masonic Lodge 343 will have its first trunk or treat on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m. at Hickory Masonic Center, 30 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE, Hickory.
The free event will include hayrides and Becky the Balloon Lady.
