A Hickory man will spend at least nine years in prison after being found guilty of possession of stolen goods, according to a release from District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
John Michael Wall, 56, was given an active prison sentence of nine to 12 years. The Catawba County jury also determined he had attained status as a habitual felon, according to the release.
Wall chose to represent himself during the trial and even took the stand to offer up his defense to the 12-member jury panel.
Wall’s sentence length was enhanced by prior felony convictions for breaking/entering in December 1987 in Catawba County, escape from state prison in July 1989 in Catawba County and flee to elude arrest in August 2002 in Burke County, according to the release.
The verdict from the jury came as a result of the defendant selling coins to a Hickory pawn shop on Nov. 20, 2015 that had been stolen from a Conover antique store the previous day.
Superior Court Judge R. Stuart Albright, from Guilford County, imposed the prison term on Friday to conclude a five-day trial in Catawba County Superior Court, according to the release.
The defendant will serve his prison term in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections after serving a three-to-five-year sentence he is currently serving from a June 2018 plea in Burke County to attempted felony larceny and admission of habitual felon status, according to the release.
The case was investigated by Officer Ryan Davis of the Conover Police Department and prosecuted for the State by Assistant District Attorney Melanie Earles.
