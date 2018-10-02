CHARLOTTE — A Hickory man and his business partner, both convicted of fraud, were sentenced in federal court on Monday, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Robert M. Boston, 54, of Hickory, and co-defendant Robert S. LaBarge founded a startup company in 2012 and defrauded investors of millions, the release states.
Boston was convicted by a federal jury after a five-day trial in December 2017. He was found guilty of conspiracy, wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering.
U.S. District Court Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. sentenced Boston to 10 years in prison and two years of supervised release.
Conrad also ordered that Boston is responsible for more than $27.4 million in restitution to the victims and ordered him to forfeit his interest in several properties, according to the release.
LaBarge pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Nov. 2, 2017. Conrad sentenced him to two years in prison and two years of supervised release.
According to the release, Boston and LaBarge started Zloop, an electronic waste recycling firm, in 2012. Evidence presented during the trial show that Boston spent more money on his son’s racing career than the entire operational revenue of the company before it went bankrupt.
Boston and LaBarge also spent millions on personal real estate, a private plane, a new Corvette, other vehicles and more, including a professional football stadium suite valued at nearly $80,000, according to the release.
The investigation also revealed more than $500,000 was spent on racing-related expenditures.
Boston and LaBarge lied to investors about their financial history and the financial situation of the company to obtain millions of dollars in loans and investments.
During the sentencings, Conrad commented that Boston engaged in a “pattern and practice of deception over a long period of time involving a variety of financial instruments to take other peoples’ money and to use it for himself,” and that he was “motivated by greed and to promote a lavish lifestyle on the backs of others, all of whom deserved honest representations,” the release stated.
His son, Justin Boston, drove in NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series in a truck emblazoned with Zloop’s logo. According to court filings, Kyle Busch Motorsports terminated the two-year, $6 million contract in 2015 for missed payments, according to the Associated Press.