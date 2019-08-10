A Hickory man will spend at least seven years in prison for being a habitual felon and committing habitual larceny, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Craig Jarvis Patterson, 49, pleaded guilty to being a habitual felon and five felony counts of habitual larceny in Catawba County Superior Court on Thursday.
Superior Court Judge Karen Eady-Willliams of Mecklenburg County imposed the sentence of seven to 10 years.
Patterson was involved in the larceny of various items from three different locations five times between April 23 and Aug. 25, 2018, according to the release. Some of the items that were taken include fertilizer, grass seed, weed killer, diapers, sunglasses, razors, lighters, antacids, beer and bagged ice.
Patterson’s sentence was enhanced due to his prior felony convictions. He was convicted of breaking and entering in Catawba County in April 1989, possession of cocaine in Wilkes County in March 2004 and possession of cocaine in Catawba County in January 2015, the release states.
He also has prior felony larceny convictions from Lincoln County in November 2005 and Catawba County in March 2006, October 2014 and December 2017, according to the release.
The cases were investigated by officers from Hickory Police Department. Melanie Earles handled prosecution for the District Attorney’s Office.