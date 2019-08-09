A Hickory man with a history of assault was taken into custody for assault on Wednesday.
Michael Jerry Ferguson, 37, is charged with one felony count each of assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation and habitual misdemeanor assault, according to an arrest report from the Hickory Police Department. He was not issued a bond.
Officers responded to a domestic assault call at a residence on First Avenue SW at around 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Ferguson had his first appearance in Catawba County District Court on Thursday.
He is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.