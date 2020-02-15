The Hickory boys basketball team recognized its five seniors prior to Friday night’s contest against crosstown rival St. Stephens, and all five were instrumental in the Red Tornadoes’ 69-50 win over the Indians. Freshman Jayden Maddox led Hickory with 14 points, while the senior quintet of Davis Amos, Cody Young, Dallas Culbreath, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle and Chrishaun Hargrove combined for 41 in both teams’ regular-season finale at David W. Craft Gymnasium.
St. Stephens’ Zane McPherson led all scorers with 16 points, with Dayton Anderson adding 14 for the Indians, whose losing streak extended to four games. Meanwhile, the Red Tornadoes’ victory was their fourth in a row as they continued to build momentum heading into the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament.
“Davis and Cody moved up as freshmen, they’ve been on here (varsity) for four years, but this group of seniors has won a lot of games,” Hickory coach Andy Poplin said of his senior class. “They’re just competitive and … certainly the talent is there. They just compete, they compete every day in practice, they want to get better and it’s just been a good run.”
Will Rose scored the game’s initial basket for St. Stephens (5-19, 1-11 Northwestern 3A/4A) before Hickory’s Amos tied things with a layup. A putback and two free throws from Joyner-McCorkle followed as the Red Tornadoes took their first lead, but a 3-pointer from Mikey Daaboul and a three-point play from Anderson gave the Indians an 8-6 lead at the 5:47 mark of the opening quarter.
After Culbreath knocked down his first of three 3s on the night, Hickory (19-4, 9-3) would never trail again. Young followed with two free throws and a layup to increase the advantage, which was 21-12 at the end of the period.
The Red Tornadoes buried several more triples in the second quarter, with Maddox, Culbreath, Amos and Young all finding the range from deep. St. Stephens countered with two 3s of its own as McPherson and Anderson each hit one, but the Indians were behind 39-26 at the half.
Hickory’s lead kept growing in the second half, with the hosts carrying a 57-35 advantage into the fourth quarter. The final frame began with a thunderous dunk from Amos and a left-wing jumper from Young, who soon went to the bench as the Red Tornadoes put it on cruise control on their way to a 19-point victory.
“I didn’t think we were as sharp as we could be tonight. It’s hard to always play at your best, so I thought at times we were careless with the ball and just not quite as locked in as we have been most of the year,” said Poplin. “And you’re dealing with teenagers, these things happen. But we found a way to dig in, get the job done.
“I didn’t think it was our best performance by far, but you don’t put no asterisk by it,” he added. “You just keep right on going.”
Speaking of Amos and Young, they finished with 11 and nine points, respectively, in support of Maddox’s team-high 14. Culbreath also had nine points, while Joyner-McCorkle and Nick Everhardt finished with eight apiece.
On the other side, Rose chipped in nine points for St. Stephens in addition to McPherson’s 16-point effort and Anderson’s 14-point performance. The Indians also got seven points from Daaboul.
“I think we are a good enough basketball team to beat whoever’s on our schedule,” said Poplin of the upcoming conference tournament, which begins Tuesday with another matchup between Hickory and St. Stephens at Craft Gym. “That don’t mean we’re the number one team in the state or the number one team in our league, I’m just saying on any given night I think we’ve got the personnel to do the job. So we’ll just hope that it’s our night each night and try to build on that.”
The winner of Tuesday’s game advances to Thursday’s semifinals at McDowell High School. Look for a full preview of the conference tournament in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
GIRLS
Hickory 58, St. Stephens 34
Despite a slow start that resulted in the Red Tornadoes leading by a single point, 11-10, after the first quarter, they turned things on in the second period en route to a 32-17 halftime advantage. After doubling up the Indians at 42-21 through three quarters, Hickory ended the night with a 24-point triumph.
“I just thought we came out kind of stagnant,” Hickory coach Barbara Helms said of her squad’s slow start. “Sometimes you play a lot of games … this is our third game this week. I didn’t think we brought enough intensity.
“I think we were excited and glad it was Senior Night and glad it was the last game of the regular season, but I felt like our intensity level needed to be better,” she continued. “I think we could’ve been sharper on offense.”
Senior center Shelby Darden had a game-high 26 points for Hickory (18-5, 9-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference), while Finley Lefevers added 14. Seniors Izzi Wood and Kayla Soublet were also honored before the game, with each scoring two points.
St. Stephens (2-22, 0-12) was led by 11 points from freshman Joselin Turner. Kaylee McGlamery and Ryleigh Rhodes added eight points apiece for the Indians, who have lost their last 14 league contests dating back to last season.
“You look at Shelby’s statistics over the years, she’s been starting for me since she was a freshman, she’s been a stable part of our program,” said Helms of Darden. “… I can’t say enough positives of her, and academically she’s very gifted as well.”
As for Wood, “she’s been big in many games for us this year, she’s been a real pleasant surprise for me this year the things that she’s been able to do,” said Helms. She added that Soublet has “been a stable, stable force for us at point for really the last three years. She’s played with different teams and different people and been able to adapt, and she’s gonna make somebody a very nice 1 or 2 guard in college.”
Hickory will entertain St. Stephens again on Tuesday in the opening round of the conference tournament, with the winner moving on to Thursday’s semifinals at McDowell High School. Look for a full preview of the tournament in Monday’s edition of the Hickory Daily Record.
GIRLS
St. Stephens: 10 07 04 13 – 34
Hickory: 11 21 10 16 – 58
St. Stephens – Joselin Turner 11, Kaylee McGlamery 8, Ryleigh Rhodes 8, Elizabeth Sumpter 4, Kadence Ramseyer 2, Ella Pilkenton 1.
Hickory – Shelby Darden 26, Finley Lefevers 14, Chloe James 6, Aysha Short 5, Ellie Rumbaugh 2, Kayla Soublet 2, Izzi Wood 2, Gabby Greenard 1.
BOYS
St. Stephens: 12 14 09 15 – 50
Hickory: 21 18 18 12 – 69
St. Stephens – Zane McPherson 16, Dayton Anderson 14, Will Rose 9, Mikey Daaboul 7, Mason Buff 2, Charlie Woy 2.
Hickory – Jayden Maddox 14, Davis Amos 11, Dallas Culbreath 9, Cody Young 9, Nick Everhardt 8, Hamouri Joyner-McCorkle 8, Isiah Cooper 6, Chrishaun Hargrove 4.
